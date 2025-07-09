InnoEx 2025: Vietnam’s Gateway for Global Innovation, Policy Dialogue, and Market Access

InnoEx - Southeast Asia's Leading Innovation Forum and Exhibition InnoEx is proud to be the official policy dialogue platform of the Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF) InnoEx is where innovation, investment, and policy converge InnoEx receives continued strategic partnership and sponsorship from Qualcomm InnoEx is a global platform for cross-border collaboration

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, July 9, 2025, at the press conference held today, the Organizing Committee of InnoEx 2025 - Southeast Asia’s Premier Forum and Exhibition on Innovation, Business Transformation & Sustainable Growth, officially announced that the event will take place on August 21–22, 2025, at Thisky Hall, Ho Chi Minh City.

Under the theme “Shaping the Future Economy: From Data to Digital Assets”, InnoEx has been positioned as a strategic gateway for international partners to access one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. The event convenes global innovators, policy makers, investors, and business communities to co-develop breakthrough solutions, foster sustainable growth, expand regional market connections, and build long-term partnerships with government, associations, and ecosystem stakeholders.

An innovation growth platform led by the private sector

Held under the official patronage of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and co-organized by the HCMC Young Business People Association (YBA), Business Startup Support Center (BSSC), and Investment and Business Partners (IBP), InnoEx 2025 is a flagship private-sector-led initiative to turn innovation into market-ready solutions and long-term strategic growth.

InnoEx receives continued strategic partnership and sponsorship from Qualcomm, alongside sponsors such as Vietsuccess and AB InBev Vietnam, in partnership with international associations from Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, and more.

“Qualcomm supports and engages Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem through a series of strategic initiatives. With the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC), we have supported deep-tech startups in areas such as AI, 5G, IoT, and smart devices, empowering the next generation of innovators and contributing to the development of a dynamic and inclusive tech community. As a strategic partner of InnoEx, we not only accelerate Vietnam’s innovation landscape in this era of global connectivity but also demonstrate a long-term commitment through the establishment of a dedicated R&D center in Vietnam.

— Ms. Nguyen Thanh Thao, Staff Manager, Qualcomm

Where innovation meets policy and market access

In 2025, InnoEx is honored to serve as an official policy dialogue platform within the framework of the Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF), in collaboration with the HCMC Young Business People Association (YBA). This initiative aims to incorporate insights and recommendations from the private sector and international organizations, contributing to the development and implementation of forward-looking policies aligned with national strategic directives, particularly Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68, focused on advancing science and technology, transforming growth models, improving institutions, and strengthening the competitiveness of the private sector.

More than a hub for innovation and technology, InnoEx is a catalyst for practical policy dialogue, helping to accelerate sustainable growth and national competitiveness in the context of global transformation.

Mr. Le Tri Thong, Chairman of the HCMC Young Businesspeople Association (YBA), representing the organizer of InnoEx 2025, shared:

“With the concurrent rollout of Resolutions 57, 59, 66, and 68, we are witnessing a pivotal moment in Vietnam’s development journey: national strategy is now paving the way and setting the course for enterprise strategies across the economy to embrace a new era. As the representative body of the next generation of business leaders, we believe InnoEx can act as a strategic runway for Vietnamese enterprises to transform their growth models and gradually build a competitive advantage through data, creativity, technology, and digital assets. The actions we take today will lay the foundation for Vietnam’s strong and sustainable leap into the future.”

A global platform for cross-border collaboration

1) Entry point for tech & capital

Through Capital Connect, the Innovation Track, and curated B2B deal rooms, InnoEx facilitates cross-border investment flows and joint development across industries.

2) Real-world innovation showcases

Showcasing applied solutions in retail tech, green manufacturing, AI-powered logistics, smart consumer engagement, and sustainable packaging from both local innovators and global partners.

3) Policy-enterprise roundtables

Government delegates, embassies, development partners, and business leaders co-design practical mechanisms to implement ESG frameworks, technology adoption, and inclusive growth models.

4) Academia–industry collaboration

Launching a structured Academia–Industry Partnership Program to foster technology transfer, pilot PoC projects, and workforce innovation training between research institutions and businesses.

5) A multilateral innovation hub

With participation from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, and Australia, InnoEx 2025 affirms its rising role as a regional anchor for innovation diplomacy, investment, and economic cooperation across Asia and beyond.

“InnoEx is where innovation, investment, and policy converge. It’s not just a gateway into Vietnam, it’s a strategic platform to co-shape the region’s future from the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.” — Ms. Truong Ly Hoang Phi, Chairwoman of InnoEx & IBP, Founder of BSSC.

With 300+ exhibiting organizations, 4,000+ business leaders, 70+ investment funds, 100+ international speakers, and over 30,000 expected participants, InnoEx 2025 is drawing major interest from top technology and digital enterprises, international partners, and organizations. When asked why they chose to sponsor and participate in the event, most companies emphasized a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meaningful community impact, along with a strong desire to actively contribute to the Vietnamese government’s innovation-driven transformation and usher in a new era of growth.

Event Information:

🗓️August 21–22, 2025

📍THISKY HALL, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Save the date and register at: https://innoex.vn/

Join InnoEx 2025 – Where Global Innovation Meets Vietnam’s Market. We welcome global partners to:

• Exhibit and demo your breakthrough technologies

• Pitch on stage and share insights at curated forums

• Join B2B matchmaking and policy–enterprise roundtables

• Explore regional expansion, deal flows, and technology collaboration opportunities

