Qualcomm Announces Shortlisted Teams for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2025

Ten innovative startups selected to participate in a 6-month incubation program with a chance to win $225,000 in cash prizes

HANOI, VIETNAM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced the shortlisted companies for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2025 (QVIC) program. These ten startup teams, specializing in technology areas such as smart cities, robotics, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), AgriTech, especially in AI and Data Analytics, and more, have been selected to receive a grant of US$10,000 each in cash prizes to further develop their proposals during the 6-month incubation period. The program will provide them with technical support, business coaching, and intellectual property training. The selection of shortlisted companies was based on various criteria, including their technical capabilities, innovative products, patentable technologies, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0.

The shortlisted companies and their technology solutions are as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

• Agentic AI LTD (d/b/a Pixel ML): AgenticFlow AI - a No-Code Platform to Create AI Agents to Automate Sales and Marketing.

• Enfarm co., Ltd: Advanced & Affordable Soil Sensing Solution and AI Assistant for Agriculture.

• Filum AI JSC: Comprehensive Customer Experience & Operation Management Platform Powered by GenAI.

• Goware Technology JSC: WordsMine - A Lifelong Learning Platform with an AI-powered Smart Dictionary.

• IGOT AI JSC: iGOT AI - Integrated Suite of No-code Tools for Seamless Design, Deployment, and Collaboration with AI agents.

• OnMic Co., Ltd: Snapcut - An AI-powered Video Repurposing Tool.

• Rainscales Vietnam Co., Ltd: eMagicEyes – an AI-powered platform for proactive safety and smarter operations.

• Seamorny Vietnam Company Limited: Sustainable AI-powered Seafood Farming.

• Techvico Co., Ltd: Intelligent Autonomous Mobile Robot Platform Solution.

• Viet Dynamic JSC: Smart Factory Solutions and the Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing.

During the incubation period, the shortlisted companies will receive support, including business and technical guidance, access to Qualcomm Vietnam's R&D lab in Hanoi, and problem-solving assistance from local teams. The lab capabilities include ML/AI enablement, camera lab, audio lab, RF chamber, thermal, and modem troubleshooting.

Launched in December 2019, the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge aims to identify and nurture innovative startups in promising technology areas in Vietnam. With the support of Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the program aims to foster the development of Vietnam's growing technology ecosystem by identifying and nurturing innovative small- and medium-sized companies that are designing products in areas such as 5G, IoT, AI, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia utilizing mobile platforms and technologies from Qualcomm. These companies can benefit from Qualcomm Technologies' expertise.

"Vietnam is a critical region for cultivating innovative talent, and startups and SMEs play a vital role in driving Vietnam's digital transformation and economic growth." said Nam Thieu, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited. "With the start of the 2025 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge program, we are excited to support and nurture these promising companies as they develop groundbreaking solutions in areas such as smart cities, robotics, and IoT. We look forward to witnessing the impact of these startups in shaping Vietnam's technological landscape and contributing to its continued success."

“A heartfelt congratulations to the shortlisted startups for their innovative proposals and their unwavering commitment to propelling Vietnam's digital transformation.” said Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated. “These promising startups epitomize the vanguard of technology in Vietnam, and Qualcomm is honored to support their growth and success through the fifth edition of the QVIC startup incubation program. I am confident that their pioneering solutions will not only contribute significantly to Vietnam's digital evolution and intellectual property growth but also leave a lasting impact on industries such as AI, smart cities, robotics, agriculture, and IoT. Qualcomm looks forward to witnessing the accomplishments of these trailblazing startups and the positive influence they will undoubtedly wield across Vietnam's technological landscape.”

The finale of the challenge, where the top three finalists will be selected by a panel of industry leaders, will be held in August 2025. The top three teams will compete for cash prizes totaling US$225,000, with the first-place winner receiving US$100,000, the second-place winner receiving US$75,000, and the third-place winner receiving US$50,000.

