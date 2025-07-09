Nayarit to Receive First-Ever Direct Flight from Canada to Tepic/Riviera Nayarit

AMATLÁN DE CAÑAS EL MANTO6 COMPOSTELA NATURALEZA 8 Muelle San Blas JALA VOLCAN EL CEBORUCO 35

The state of Nayarit will welcome its first-ever direct flight from Canada this December.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state of Nayarit will welcome its first-ever direct flight from Canada this December, with WestJet launching a new weekly route between Calgary and the Tepic/Riviera Nayarit International Airport.The new international route, announced Tuesday by the Government of the State of Nayarit, will connect Calgary, Alberta, with Tepic/Riviera Nayarit, marking the first direct air link between Canada and the state. Canadian airline WestJet will operate the service beginning Dec. 13, with weekly Saturday flights and a capacity of 189 passengers per flight.Flight schedule:• Calgary to Tepic/Riviera Nayarit (TPQ): Departs 10:30 a.m., arrives 3:34 p.m.• Tepic/Riviera Nayarit to Calgary: Departs 4:45 p.m., arrives 9:52 p.m."We are pleased to announce the launch of a new direct route between Calgary and the Tepic–Riviera Nayarit International Airport, operated by WestJet. This historic flight marks the first direct connection between Canada and the state of Nayarit, representing a major milestone in the expansion of international tourism to the region”, said Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, governor of Nayarit. “This new route makes it easier for Canadian travelers to explore the rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and sunny beaches of the Riviera Nayarit and the entire state. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to experience the warmth, beauty, and vibrant traditions that make Nayarit a truly unique destination.""As Calgary's hometown airline and leading carrier, WestJet is dedicated to delivering the convenient connections and exceptional value our guests expect," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer."Often overshadowed by the more visited Riviera Nayarit beach destinations, like Nuevo Nayarit, Punta Mita, and Sayulita, the interior of the state offers a completely different experience. Tepic, Nayarit’s capital city, is a launchpad for adventures that blend the historic, the mystical, and the delicious. Now, with this direct connection from Calgary, travelers can skip the crowds and dive straight into a region teeming with Magical Towns, volcanic lakes, ancient traditions, and pristine coastline," said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the state of Nayarit. "From Tepic, travelers are within striking distance of some of Nayarit’s most fascinating destinations. In just 30 minutes, you can find yourself watching the waves roll in at Matanchen Bay or sipping coffee in the sleepy seaside village of Aticama. A scenic 40-minute drive takes you to the crater lake of Santa María del Oro, a sparkling turquoise gem perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply unwinding by the water."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.