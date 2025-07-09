Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment hosts 2nd Technical Meeting of G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, 14 to 18 Jul

South Africa to host the 2nd Technical Meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) in Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga

South Africa, through the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will lead the second technical meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG), to be held from 14 to 18 July 2025 at Kruger National Park, Skukuza, Mpumalanga.

The ECSWG, under South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, will facilitate high-level discussions on biodiversity and conservation, climate change, land degradation, desertification and drought, chemicals and waste management, air quality and oceans and coasts. This meeting will build on the progress made at the first virtual ECSWG meeting held in March and will focus on deepening collaboration within the priorities of the G20 ECSWG.

The DFFE is coordinating the ECSWG, ensuring alignment with South Africa’s policy priorities and global sustainability commitments. This includes:

Leading and convening three ECSWG meetings to advance global cooperation on environmental sustainability.

Contributing to environmental and climate-related discussions within other G20 Working Groups to ensure an integrated approach to sustainability.

Engaging with stakeholders and member states to drive collaborative initiatives and secure actionable outcomes in areas such as climate finance, biodiversity conservation, pollution management, and ocean governance

The Kruger National Park meeting forms part of a series of three ECSWG engagements hosted by South Africa during its G20 Presidency. The meeting will bring together over 250 delegates, including representatives from G20 member states, invited countries, international organisations, government officials, and the media.

The Minister of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George will launch G20 legacy projects at the 2nd Technical meeting of the ECSWG.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the technical meeting and side events as follows:

Day 1: 14 July 2025

Part 1: Opening of the Technical Meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) in Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Skukuza Road, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1350, Mpumalanga

Part 2: G20 Tree planting activity - A symbolic tree planting ceremony, 20 trees, one for each G20 member outside the Nombolo Mdluli Conference Centre. This initiative forms part of South Africa’s National Greening Programme, which aims to plant 10 million trees over five years. It is a bold step toward addressing the Presidential imperatives on greening.

Time: 12h30 – 14h00

Venue: Skukuza Road, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1350, Mpumalanga



Day 2: 15 July 2025

Launch of G20 Legacy project: Rhino Renaissance Campaign – Demonstrating conservation efforts in fighting wildlife crime – this will include a live demonstration of a dehorning of rhino process to be administered by the world-acclaimed South African National Parks Veterinary Services in the presence of the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and a selected group of delegates.

Time: 12h00 to 14h00

Venue: Skukuza Road, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1350, Mpumalanga

Day 5: 18 Day 2025

G20 Schools Competition – Essay Winners Announcement and Launch of G20 Legacy Project: Pangolin Pact against illicit wildlife trafficking. The pact will bind all member states to heighten their commitment to combating illicit wildlife trafficking.

Time: 14h00 to 15h30

Venue: Skukuza Road, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1350, Mpumalanga

Members of the media who wish to cover the G20 ECSWG and side events are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and send it back to Michael Mokoena at mmokoena@dffe.gov.za



To RSVP and for media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: +27 74 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

Reynold Thakhuli

Cell: +27 373 4999

E-mail: Rey.Thakhuli@sanparks.org

