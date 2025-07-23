President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new NYDA board

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 9(1)(a) of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Act of 2008, appointed members of the board of the agency for a period of three years, with effect from 1 August 2025.

An Act of Parliament established the NYDA, primarily to address challenges faced by the nation’s youth.

The agency functions as a single, unitary structure addressing youth development issues at national, provincial and local government level.

President Ramaphosa has appointed the following board members:

Ms Kelly Sandra Baloyi

Ms Thembisile Precious Mahuwa

Mr Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya

Mr Sibusiso Makhathini

Dr Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha

Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende

Mx Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo

President Ramaphosa has also, in terms of section 9(5)(a) of the NYDA Act, designated Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende as the chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency board; and Mr Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya as the deputy chairperson of the board.

The president appreciates the willingness of the board members to avail themselves for the national task of securing a promising future for the nation through the empowerment of young people.

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

