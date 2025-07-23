Limpopo Office of the Premier on Post-Executive Council Meeting

The Limpopo Provincial Executive Council convened for its ordinary meeting in July 2025 to deliberate on key issues pertaining to the development and well-being of the province.

1. On infrastructure turnaround

The meeting notably followed the successful Provincial Infrastructure Workshop held on 02 July 2025, which served as a significant platform for discussing vital infrastructure needs and priorities for the 7th term of administration.

The Executive Council enthusiastically endorsed the strategic resolutions from the workshop, recognising them as essential frameworks to guide infrastructure planning and execution across departments. A unanimous resolution was made to establish a framework for the final account closure and project handover, ensuring a more structured approach to managing infrastructure projects.

Considering concerns raised regarding the slow implementation of planned infrastructure projects for the 2025/26 financial year, the Executive Council acknowledged several challenges affecting timely provision. Factors such as sluggish procurement processes, extended turnaround times and weak project management capacities were noted as hindrances.

Consequently, the Executive Council directed the formation of a Technical Task Team led by the Director-General, comprising key departmental heads. This team is tasked with developing a conceptual framework outlining short, medium and long-term interventions aimed at addressing the identified capacity constraints within the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure.

2. Provincial Personnel Management Committee (PPMC) submission on recruitment plans for public entities 2025/26

Further demonstrating its commitment to resource management and organisational effectiveness, the Executive Council approved the recruitment plans for various Provincial Public Entities for the 2025/26 financial year. Approval was granted for agencies including the Limpopo Economic Development Agency, Gateway Airport Authority Limited and Limpopo Tourism Agency to fill critical vacancies, signalling a proactive stance towards enhancing operational capacities.

3. Review of financial assistance to traditional leaders’ inauguration ceremonies and funerals

Additionally, the Executive Council undertook a comprehensive review of the financial assistance provided for the inauguration and funeral ceremonies of Senior Traditional Leaders. This had not been done since the 2009/10 financial year, leaving a gap of 15 years in between. It was resolved to increase the once-off grants, reinforcing the importance of honouring the cultural practices and contributions of traditional leadership in society.

4. Review of the recognition of Acting Senior Traditional Leader: Marota-Madibong Traditional Community

The Executive Council approved the review of the recognition of Ms Madihlaba Ntepane Caroline as Acting Senior Traditional Leader of Marota-Madibong Traditional Community in terms of Section 13(4) of the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act No. 3 of 2019. Ms Madihlaba Ntepane Caroline will continue to act in her current position for the next two years.

5. EXCO cluster Programmes of Action (POAs) annual reports for 2024/25

The Executive Council approved the annual reports for the various Cluster Programmes of Action, affirming that consistent monitoring and evaluation remain pivotal in tracking the progress and impact of our initiatives.

6. Disaster management update report

Regarding disaster management, the Executive Council expressed concern over the zero-expenditure recorded by the Bela-Bela and Lephalale Local Municipalities on their allocated Municipal Disaster Response Grant. To address this, the EXCO directed that further enquiries be made to understand the implications of non-expenditure and to expedite necessary interventions to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure effectively.

7. Appointment of Heads of Department

The Executive Council concurred with decisions to appoint the following Heads of Department:

Mr M.V. Seshibe to be appointed as Head and Accounting Officer of the Department of Education with effect from 01 August 2025 for the period of five (5) years until 31 July 2030.

Ms T.E. Mhlongo to be appointed as Head and Accounting Officer of the Department of Social Development with effect from 01 August 2025 for the period of five (5) years until 31 July 2030.

Ms M.A. Mashamba to be appointed as Head and Accounting Officer of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development with effect from 01 August 2025 for the period of five (5) years until 31 July 2030.

