Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for Northern Cape Cabinet oversight visit

Members of the media who successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Cabinet Oversight Visit to Kimberley, Northern Cape province on the 25th July 2025 may collect accreditation at Sol Plaatjie University, South Campus on the dates and times stated below:

Thursday, 24 July 2025: 09h00 – 16h00

Friday, 25 July 2025: 07h00 – 08h45

Upon collection of accreditation, applicants will be required to present the following documents as proof of identity:

A valid South African ID, Driver’s License, or Passport; and

A valid Press Card or an official letter from the media house confirming the assignment.

For more information contact Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308 (Accreditation only)

Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

