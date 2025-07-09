Next chapter in delivering a non-stop South Road kicks into gear

Release date: 09/07/25

A second purpose-built precinct as part of the River Torrens to Darlington Project to deliver a non-stop South Road has been established ahead of construction of the Northern Tunnels.

The Central North Construction Precinct at Richmond – located between Sir Donald Bradman Drive and Keswick Creek – is where the T2D Project’s third Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be constructed and launched to build the twin 2.2km tunnels.

Once complete, the Northern Tunnels will run between James Congdon Drive and the existing open motorway south of Grange Road.

Construction has commenced at the Central North site on the diaphragm walls, which will form a deep, reinforced concrete pit called a ‘launch box’.

The diaphragm walls will be up to 38m deep and are constructed one panel at a time to form the launch box trench where the third TBM will be assembled and then begin excavating the tunnels.

A bentonite plant has recently been built at Central North to produce and recycle bentonite slurry – a wet clay that is pumped into the trenches being excavated for the diaphragm walls to ensure ground stability.

Nine 14m tall silos have been installed in the bentonite plant, which are capable of holding 90m3 of bentonite slurry each.

A water treatment plant is being built to treat and reuse water during the tunnelling process, as well as a 100m3 buffer pond to hold spare water produced by construction activities.

It’s estimated more than 500 workers will be employed to work at the Central North site during peak construction.

Work is already underway to enable the first two TBMs to be launched from the Southern Precinct at Clovelly Park to construct the 4.5km Southern Tunnels, which will run between the open motorway at Darlington to just south of Anzac Highway in Glandore.

The entire T2D Project will support approximately 5,500 jobs per year during main construction, with 90 per cent of labour hours to be undertaken by South Australians, creating a skills legacy for South Australia.

The TBM components are being manufactured in Germany and China, before being assembled and factory assurance tested in China and then delivered to Adelaide. The first of three TBMs is expected to arrive late this year.

Excavation by the TBMs of the Southern Tunnels is planned to begin in the second half of 2026.

The $15.4 billion project to create a non-stop South Road is being jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The establishment of the Central North Construction Precinct is a significant milestone in creating a non-stop South Road that will ease congestion, improve safety and create more connected communities.

This is the second construction precinct to be established for the project and will be the site where one of the three main Tunnel Boring Machines will be assembled and launched to construct the 2.2km twin Northern Tunnels.

Every step forward on the River Torrens to Darlington Project brings South Australians closer to a more modern transport network that strengthen our state and serve our community for generations to come.

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

It's great to see this latest stage of site preparations proceeding at pace.

Boothby residents who regularly travel South Road know what a parking lot it can be, day and night. We are very much looking forward to the tunnels taking commuter traffic off South Road and speeding up our journeys.

Attributable to State Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson

When I talk to my community about this project the most common comment is: ‘Let’s get it done’.

And that’s exactly what this Government is doing. Work is on time and on budget and locals are glad to see progress well underway.

We’ve been waiting a long time to see this happen and I’m thrilled our Government is getting on with it.