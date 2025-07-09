State Funeral for the Honourable Roger Goldsworthy AO

Release date: 09/07/25

Mr Goldsworthy died on July 1, aged 95.

The State Government will host the service in honour of Mr Goldsworthy’s considerable legacy and service to South Australia.

He was Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party for 15 years, the longest serving Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in the nation’s history. He served as Deputy Premier during the Tonkin Liberal Government from 1979 to 1982.

He was a key player in the successful initiation and establishment of the Roxby Downs and Stony Point resources facilities, both of which have played a huge role in the state’s successful resources sector.

Mr Goldsworthy’s friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at 11am on Friday at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Marryatville, with members of the public welcome to attend.

To attend the State Funeral in person, visit the Department of the Premier and Cabinet website (dpc.sa.gov.au) to register and for more information.

The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend – check the DPC website and SA Government socials the morning of the funeral for details.