CLOUDFRESH HAS COMPLETED HUBSPOT’S REQUIREMENTS FOR ONBOARDING ACCREDITATION

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cloudfresh announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for the 𝗛𝘂𝗯𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗢𝗻𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling companies, uses accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their own growth and that of their customers.Cloudfresh has been officially recognized for delivering high-quality, goal-focused onboarding experiences that help businesses start strong with HubSpot. This accreditation confirms the team's ability to guide onboarding with structure, clarity, and a strong focus on business outcomes—across a variety of industries and client needs.To achieve this recognition, Cloudfresh demonstrated its ability to:• Successfully complete onboarding projects for real clients across different industries• Apply HubSpot’s objectives-based onboarding methodology, with every step aligned to business goals• Share actual onboarding materials—including project plans, proposals, and resources• Maintain a certified and experienced in-house team• Meet all HubSpot Academy certification and training standards“Cloudfresh has shown a clear commitment to onboarding excellence by delivering tailored, goal-focused experiences across industries,” said 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗢'𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗱, 𝗩𝗣 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝘂𝗯𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁. “Their ability to combine deep platform knowledge with thoughtful execution truly reflects the best of our partner community. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I’m thrilled to welcome Cloudfresh as an Onboarding Accredited Partner and celebrate this important achievement.”HubSpot accreditations are awarded to Solutions Partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight. Accredited partners must demonstrate deep expertise, internal capacity, and practical experience to help clients navigate both technical and business challenges.“Onboarding into a new CRM is a critical step for every company. Our approach focuses on understanding each client’s workflows and priorities, making a real difference. This accreditation is a meaningful milestone for us—it demonstrates our commitment to supporting companies through change and providing the best solutions. We’ll continue refining how we support teams as they start working with HubSpot,” said 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗮 𝗜𝗻-𝗥𝘂𝗶𝘇, 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵.“Thanks to our HubSpot Team and everyone who played a part in making this happen! For me, this recognition is about the trust our clients place in us. Each client gets more than just onboarding—they get a guided, tailored experience empowered by our expertise and best practices that work. We’re here to make sure your company is set up for success, right from the start,” 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘆𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗸𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗶𝗮𝗻, 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵:𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵 is a 𝗛𝘂𝗯𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 and a trusted expert in delivering structured, goal-oriented onboarding and CRM implementation. Our team supports businesses in getting the most out of HubSpot—from tailored onboarding and integrations to long-term optimization and insights-driven growth.Beyond HubSpot, Cloudfresh brings deep technical expertise as a 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝗭𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗸, 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗮, 𝗚𝗶𝘁𝗟𝗮𝗯, 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗼, 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗝𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝗢𝗸𝘁𝗮 and 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿. Since 2017, we’ve helped organizations implement, integrate, and manage complex cloud ecosystems—from proof of concept and enablement to GenAI-powered transformation and ongoing support.With every project, our goal is simple: 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝘂𝗯𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁—with the right tools, the right guidance, and a team that stays with you from strategy to scale.

