Red Piranha Launches Managed XDR Networking Service and Enhances Partner Program

Streamlined Crystal Eye deployments, Zero Trust security, and improved partner incentives are now available.

We’re committed to making it easier for our partners to grow securely and profitably. These service enhancements and program updates are a direct result of partner feedback and evolving market needs.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Networking Engineering Service, purpose-built to support its MSP and channel partners with faster, more secure Crystal Eye deployments.This new service delivers hands-on engineering assistance to deploy Crystal Eye appliances into customer environments, aligned to Zero Trust and secure-by-design principles. Once deployed, systems are professionally hardened and handed over to the partner, ready for production, dramatically reducing the partner’s deployment time and internal engineering costs.For partners seeking longer-term support, the MXDR service also extends to include full lifecycle management, with ongoing change control, configuration lockdown, and operational oversight, allowing partners to scale their managed services without increasing overhead.At the same time, Red Piranha is pleased to announce a series of enhancements to our Partner Assurance Program , including:- Increased partner commissions and rebates across the entire Crystal Eye platform and supporting services- Expanded credit access through our Networking Engineering Credit Program- Enhanced service margins for partners delivering managed security solutions backed by Red PiranhaThe combination of deployment support and expanded benefits means Red Piranha partners can deliver faster outcomes, increase profitability, and maintain high security assurance across all customer environments.MSPs interested in leveraging the new MXDR Networking Service or accessing the updated partner incentives should contact their Red Piranha Account Manager today.To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net About Red Piranha:Red Piranha is Australia’s leading cybersecurity technology developer and manufacturer, delivering innovative solutions that protect organisations worldwide. As a multi-award-winning organisation with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, we are committed to deploying solutions for organisations of all sizes to address cyber attacks and the evolving threat landscape. Our flagship product, Crystal Eye, is a unified security platform offering unparalleled protection, visibility, and threat response capabilities, all from a sovereign-built solution designed for compliance, scalability, and resilience.

