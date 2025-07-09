UNITAR Launches Climate Change Diplomacy: Advanced Negotiation Skills and Strategies Online Course

8 July 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce the launch of its Climate Change Diplomacy: Advanced Negotiation Skills and Strategies online course. Applications are now open for this fully online programme, which will run from 15 September to 12 October 2025, with a registration deadline of 15 September. Delivered in English for a fee of 600 USD, the course offers flexible access for participants worldwide who wish to strengthen their understanding of international climate change negotiations and build practical negotiation skills.

Climate change negotiations represent a crucial dimension of 21st-century diplomacy and global governance. As negotiations grow more complex, with diverse stakeholders, competing national interests, and evolving scientific findings, there is an urgent need for practical knowledge and skills. Many negotiators face challenges navigating these processes, especially ahead of major events such as the Conference of the Parties (COPs).

This course is designed to build participants’ understanding of the international climate change negotiation process under the UNFCCC and related frameworks. Combining theoretical modules with practical exercises, it prepares participants for real-world negotiation environments by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and practice needed to negotiate effectively. The curriculum covers the foundations of multilateral climate regimes, institutional arrangements, decision-making processes, and targeted negotiation practice sessions focused on informal and formal groups, with exercises addressing nationally determined contributions, just transition, human rights, and Indigenous Peoples.