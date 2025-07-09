AVERARDO ORTA (COLIBRI' GROUP), SAYS AI IS TRANSFORMING WORLD OF HEALTHCARE ON THE PLANET

"The introduction of AI in imaging has already demonstrated extraordinary results," says Averardo Orta.

AI, in fact, can optimize resource management, predict disease trends, personalize therapies, and support medical staff in complex decisions” — Averardo Orta, Ceo Colibrì

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global healthcare landscape, promising to redefine the way diagnosis, treatment and care are delivered. In Italy, this urgency is being grasped by figures like Averardo Orta of the Colibrì Hospital Consortium, who is calling for an acceleration in national plans for AI adoption, far beyond individual, albeit laudable, local initiatives."The introduction of AI in imaging has already demonstrated extraordinary results," says Averardo Orta. "It has made it possible to reduce reporting times, significantly increase the quality of reports and, no less important, reduce patient exposure. This is no longer an experiment, but a reality that works."Orta's vision, and with him many experts in the field, goes beyond just diagnostics. "What is needed now is national plans for the introduction of AI within the whole diagnostic, therapeutic and care process," Orta explains. This 360-degree integration is seen as the only way to address the growing challenges of the health care system: an aging population, increasing chronic diseases, and the constant pressure on budgets.“Only with this very powerful tool can the need to reduce overhead costs be combined with the need to increase performance while improving effectiveness,” Orta emphasizes. AI, in fact, can optimize resource management, predict disease trends, personalize therapies, and support medical staff in complex decisions, freeing up valuable time for human interaction with the patient.Even in Italy, as highlighted by Orta, “individual healthcare facilities are already starting to use AI within their departments on a daily basis.” These private, often cutting-edge initiatives demonstrate the potential and willingness to innovate. However, their fragmentation limits their overall impact. “In order to achieve large-scale benefits, it is necessary for laudable private initiatives to be included a national framework, which extends best practices across the country with equity,” Orta reiterates.At the European level, the situation is varied. Countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany have already launched national strategies for AI in healthcare, investing in research, development and large-scale adoption. The European Union itself, with its AI Act and other initiatives, aims to create a supportive and regulatory framework for responsible innovation.In the United States, AI adoption in healthcare is at a more advanced stage, driven by an ecosystem of innovative startups, large technology companies and massive private investment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved hundreds of AI-based medical devices, accelerating the integration of these technologies into clinical practice. AI-enhanced telemedicine, drug discovery, and precision medicine are areas where the U.S. is leading the way.Averardo Orta's words resonate as a warning and an opportunity. Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic promise, but a concrete tool for improving the health of citizens and the efficiency of healthcare systems. The challenge for Italy, and for Europe, is to transform laudable individual initiatives into a cohesive national movement that ensures that all citizens have equal access to the benefits of this technological revolution, driving innovation with responsibility and foresight. Only in this way can the full potential of AI for more effective, equitable and sustainable healthcare be realized.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.