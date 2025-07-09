MADE IN ITALY A NEW LIQUID COOLING DATA CENTER

A new chapter in the Italian technological innovation and energy sustainability has been written with the inauguration of the new liquid cooling data center

This project represents a concrete example of how technological innovation can be put at the service of sustainability” — Raffaele De Bettin CEO DBA Group

TREVISO, ITALY, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treviso Italy July 9, 2025 - A new chapter in the history of Italian technological innovation and energy sustainability has been written with the inauguration of the liquid cooling data center resulting from the collaboration between Qarnot Computing and A2A. This state-of-the-art infrastructure, unique in Italy for efficiency, is designed to transform the heat generated by the servers into useful energy for the city, thanks to its direct connection with the district heating network.DBA also took part in this project by taking care of the entire design of the site, including the electrical and mechanical systems, with particular attention to the innovative cooling system."This project represents a concrete example of how technological innovation can be put at the service of sustainability. The synergy between engineering expertise, environmental vision, and execution capability has enabled the transformation of a critical infrastructure into a virtuous model of energy efficiency. We are proud that DBA has contributed to an initiative that anticipates the future of digital infrastructure and strengthens Italy's role in the ecological transition," comments Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group.At the heart of the Data Center pulses Qarnot's QBx, a computing module designed specifically for high-performance computing (HPC). Its uniqueness lies in its optimization to ensure maximum energy efficiency without any compromise on performance. Using a direct high-flow water cooling system, the QBx is able to recover up to 95 percent of the heat generated. This heat, instead of being dissipated, is transferred directly to A2A's district heating network, eliminating the need for additional processes to raise its temperature."This project radically innovates the very concept of technology infrastructure. It is not just a high-performance data center, but a system that integrates computational efficiency and environmental sustainability. The synergy of Qarnot and A2A shows that it is possible to transform heat, traditionally considered waste, into a valuable resource for the community. It is a concrete example of how innovation can drive the ecological transition, making digital infrastructures active agents of change," adds Sacha Busetti, COO Mission Critical Infrastructures Division of DBA.

