SECO launches its Application Hub to accelerate AI adoption at the Edge

SECO App Hub

The SECO Application Hub delivers a powerful, value-driven toolkit for industrial OEMs, system integrators companies, developers and data scientists.

Our customers are eager to innovate with AI: we've put powerful, AI-ready hardware in their hands. The challenge has been bridging the gap between that hardware and deploying effective AI models.” — Fausto Di Segni, Head of IoT and AI at SECO

AREZZO, ITALY, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECO , a global leader in edge computing and AI solutions, today announces the official launch of the SECO Application Hub, a new app marketplace designed to radically simplify the development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence on edge devices. Launching with more than 150 AI/ML applications already available, the Hub empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of advanced vision, audio, speech and all kinds of data-driven applications across a wide range of sectors, including industrial automation, healthcare, smart mobility, and retail.In today's competitive landscape, companies face significant hurdles in deploying AI at the edge, from managing fragmented hardware architectures to navigating complex software integration. The SECO Application Hub addresses these challenges directly, providing a streamlined path from concept to deployment and enabling companies to focus on innovation and value creation.“Our customers are eager to innovate with AI, and through our solutions, we've put powerful, AI-ready hardware in their hands. The challenge has been bridging the gap between that hardware and deploying effective AI models,” said Fausto Di Segni, Head of IoT and AI at SECO. “With the SECO Application Hub, we're making that process radically simpler. We're enabling businesses to move beyond the hardware and easily deploy the intelligence that will transform their products and operations.”The SECO Application Hub delivers a powerful, value-driven toolkit for industrial OEMs, system integrators companies, developers and data scientists. It simplifies AI deployment by allowing users to search for, optimize, validate, and deploy relevant AI models in minutes, no matter the architecture. Whether adopting Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, NXP, Rockchip or MediaTek, businesses can select the best hardware for their specific needs without being locked into a single ecosystem, all while benefiting from SECO's enterprise Long-Term Support on solutions featuring these chipsets. To further accelerate development, the Hub provides a comprehensive AI toolkit, including a rich, curated library of advanced software containers, sample applications, and deployment guides. Furthermore, to foster a true marketplace ecosystem, the platform allows partners and developers to publish and monetize their own algorithms through a transparent revenue-share model.Set for upcoming integration with Clea , SECO’s framework for smart products, the Application Hub is designed for immediate impact. It enables predictive maintenance in industrial automation to reduce equipment downtime, accelerates the analysis of diagnostic images in healthcare, optimizes retail operations through customer analytics, and enhances smart city services like energy management. Following strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Nayax for smart payments, Exein for cybersecurity and silicon vendors such as Axelera AI and NXP for hardware acceleration, the launch of the Application Hub marks the next key component in SECO's ecosystem. It solidifies the company's full-stack offering, empowering businesses to significantly cut their time-to-market when deploying secure, data-driven services for their clients.Explore the SECO App Hub at: https://apphub.seco.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.