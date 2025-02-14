SECO unveils the SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 powered by Raspberry Pi

SECO and Raspberry Pi are excited to announce the presentation of the cutting-edge Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solution

AREZZO, ITALY, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECO S.p.A. ("SECO") and Raspberry Pi Ltd ("Raspberry Pi") are excited to announce the presentation of the cutting-edge Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solution, the SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 powered by Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, at embedded world 2025, the premier trade show for embedded technologies taking place from March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany. This new integrated solution underscores the companies' shared commitment to innovation in the industrial IoT sector and will be showcased at the SECO booth in Hall 1, Booth 320 and at the Raspberry Pi booth in Hall 3A, Booth 138.The SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 is a versatile and modular 10.1-inch HMI designed to meet the evolving needs of industrial applications. Built around Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) and integrating the Clea IoT Software suite, it merges SECO’s expertise in hardware engineering and IoT software with Raspberry Pi’s advanced computing technology, delivering outstanding performance and flexibility.The SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 serves as a comprehensive development platform for OEMs and startups looking to create next-generation solutions. Equipped with an industrial-grade display, it facilitates a smooth path from prototype to mass production. With built-in support for IoT and AI applications, its modular design enables tailored solutions, with SECO streamlining integration in just a few months.By combining Raspberry Pi’s ecosystem and high-performance technology with SECO’s industrial expertise, SECO Pi Vision 10.1 enables OEMs and system integrators to rapidly deploy intelligent HMI solutions with long-term reliability and broad software compatibility across a diverse range of industries. Key applications include industrial automation, with factory control panels, machine interfaces, and SCADA systems; transportation and logistics, such as fleet management terminals, warehouse automation, and public transport displays; and smart retail, including interactive kiosks and point-of-sale (POS) systems, offering intuitive HMI interfaces for enhanced usability. Clea OS , built on Yocto OS, powers the SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 with secure fleet management, real-time data processing, and edge AI capabilities. Fully integrated with the Clea IoT Suite , it ensures secure boot, encryption, and seamless AI model deployment, retraining, and redeployment across diverse hardware, enabling intelligent IoT-driven automation.At embedded world 2025, SECO and Raspberry Pi will showcase a Clea-powered industrial control panel on the SECO Pi Vision 10.1 at their respective booths. The demo will feature a Clea Portal app displaying real-time data collected from industrial device sensors, providing actionable insights into system performance and efficiency.“With SECO Pi Vision 10.1, we bring the power and versatility of Raspberry Pi to the industrial world, offering a robust, scalable, and intelligent HMI solution designed for real-world applications", said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO. "This collaboration with Raspberry Pi strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative and accessible industrial technologies, bridging the gap between rapid prototyping and full-scale production”.Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, said, “Our growing range of Raspberry Pi Compute Module products makes it easy for industrial and embedded customers to integrate Raspberry Pi technology into custom products. We are excited to work with our partners at SECO to bring the power of Compute Module 5 to even more innovative applications. Pi Vision 10.1 will allow product designers to rapidly develop and deploy high-performance industrial-grade HMI solutions across a wide range of sectors”.SECO and Raspberry Pi invite attendees to visit their booths (Hall 1, Booth 320, and Hall 3A, Booth 138) during embedded world 2025 to explore the capabilities of the SECO Vision 10.1 CM5 and witness its potential firsthand.

