Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1038

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - equipment related to evidence collection, evidence processing

and forensic testing related to homicides and other violent

crimes.

(3) Hiring, retaining and training personnel for the

collection, processing and forensic testing of evidence

related to homicides and other violent crimes.

(4) Hiring, retaining and training of personnel to

analyze homicides and other violent crimes, including the

temporal and geographic trends.

(5) Upgrading record management systems to achieve

compliance with the reporting requirements specified in this

chapter.

(6) Supporting witnesses to help in the investigations

of homicides and other violent crimes.

(7) Ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements

of this chapter.

(e) Supplemental nature of grants.--Grants allocated through

the program shall be used to supplement and not supplant

existing funding for law enforcement agencies.

(f) Subsequent applications.--Nothing in this section shall

be construed to prohibit a law enforcement agency from making an

application to receive a grant under the program in a subsequent

year for the same purpose and amount as in the prior year.

(g) Geographic diversity.--

(1) The commission shall ensure that grants awarded

under the program are geographically dispersed throughout

this Commonwealth.

(2) The commission shall reserve not less than 10% of

available grants under the program for law enforcement

agencies serving rural communities.

20250SB0911PN1038 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30