Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1038
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - equipment related to evidence collection, evidence processing
and forensic testing related to homicides and other violent
crimes.
(3) Hiring, retaining and training personnel for the
collection, processing and forensic testing of evidence
related to homicides and other violent crimes.
(4) Hiring, retaining and training of personnel to
analyze homicides and other violent crimes, including the
temporal and geographic trends.
(5) Upgrading record management systems to achieve
compliance with the reporting requirements specified in this
chapter.
(6) Supporting witnesses to help in the investigations
of homicides and other violent crimes.
(7) Ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements
of this chapter.
(e) Supplemental nature of grants.--Grants allocated through
the program shall be used to supplement and not supplant
existing funding for law enforcement agencies.
(f) Subsequent applications.--Nothing in this section shall
be construed to prohibit a law enforcement agency from making an
application to receive a grant under the program in a subsequent
year for the same purpose and amount as in the prior year.
(g) Geographic diversity.--
(1) The commission shall ensure that grants awarded
under the program are geographically dispersed throughout
this Commonwealth.
(2) The commission shall reserve not less than 10% of
available grants under the program for law enforcement
agencies serving rural communities.
