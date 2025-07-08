Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1039

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1039

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

927

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, BAKER, STEFANO AND SCHWANK,

JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in charter schools, further providing

for enrollee wellness checks.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1748.1-A(a) of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added

July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), is amended to read:

Section 1748.1-A. Enrollee wellness checks.

(a) Requirements.--A cyber charter school shall, at least

once during any week consisting of at least three full or

partial days of academic instruction, ensure that each enrolled

student is [able to be] visibly seen and communicated with in

real time by a teacher, administrator or other representative of

the cyber charter school, either in person or via electronic

means, in order to ensure the well-being of the student and

verify participation in the educational program. The requirement

