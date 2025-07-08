Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1039
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1039
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
927
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, BAKER, STEFANO AND SCHWANK,
JULY 8, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in charter schools, further providing
for enrollee wellness checks.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1748.1-A(a) of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added
July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 1748.1-A. Enrollee wellness checks.
(a) Requirements.--A cyber charter school shall, at least
once during any week consisting of at least three full or
partial days of academic instruction, ensure that each enrolled
student is [able to be] visibly seen and communicated with in
real time by a teacher, administrator or other representative of
the cyber charter school, either in person or via electronic
means, in order to ensure the well-being of the student and
verify participation in the educational program. The requirement
