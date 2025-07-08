Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1031

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1031

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

934

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, BAKER, VOGEL AND

STEFANO, JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in cyber charter schools, further

providing for enrollment and notification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1748-A(a) and (b) of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

amended July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), are amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1748-A. Enrollment and notification.

(a) Notice to school district.--

(1) Within 10 days of the enrollment of a student to a

cyber charter school, the parent or guardian and the cyber

charter school shall notify the student's school district of

residence of the enrollment through the use of the

notification form under subsection (b). The parent or

guardian of a student enrolled in a cyber charter school

