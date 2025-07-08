Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1031
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1031
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
934
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, BAKER, VOGEL AND
STEFANO, JULY 8, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JULY 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in cyber charter schools, further
providing for enrollment and notification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1748-A(a) and (b) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
amended July 11, 2024 (P.L.618, No.55), are amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1748-A. Enrollment and notification.
(a) Notice to school district.--
(1) Within 10 days of the enrollment of a student to a
cyber charter school, the parent or guardian and the cyber
charter school shall notify the student's school district of
residence of the enrollment through the use of the
notification form under subsection (b). The parent or
guardian of a student enrolled in a cyber charter school
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
