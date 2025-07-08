Submit Release
Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1032

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - (c) Practice of home inspection.--An individual may not

practice home inspection or hold himself out as a home inspector

unless licensed by the board except for the following:

(1) An individual licensed as a professional engineer

under the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), known as the

Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law.

(2) An individual licensed under the act of December 14,

1982 (P.L.1227, No.281), known as the Architects Licensure

Law.

(3) A home inspector-in-training practicing home

inspection in the presence and under the direct supervision

of a home inspector licensed in this Commonwealth, provided

the home inspector-in-training does not hold himself out as a

home inspector.

(d) Compliance.--Notwithstanding subsection (c), a person

licensed or registered as a professional engineer under the

Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law, or a

person licensed or registered under the Architects Licensure

Law, must comply with subsection (i) and sections 6.2, 17.1,

17.2 and 17.3 when performing a home inspection. A person

licensed or registered as a professional engineer, or licensed

or registered as an architect, who violates this subsection

shall be subject to disciplinary action, including license or

registration suspension and revocation, and penalties under the

Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law and the

Architects Licensure Law, respectively.

(e) Use of title.--An individual who holds a license or is

maintained on inactive status may use the title "Licensed Home

Inspector" and the abbreviation "L.H.I." No other individual may

use the title "Licensed Home Inspector" or the title "Home

20250SB0907PN1032 - 9 -

