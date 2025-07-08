Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1032
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - (c) Practice of home inspection.--An individual may not
practice home inspection or hold himself out as a home inspector
unless licensed by the board except for the following:
(1) An individual licensed as a professional engineer
under the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), known as the
Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law.
(2) An individual licensed under the act of December 14,
1982 (P.L.1227, No.281), known as the Architects Licensure
Law.
(3) A home inspector-in-training practicing home
inspection in the presence and under the direct supervision
of a home inspector licensed in this Commonwealth, provided
the home inspector-in-training does not hold himself out as a
home inspector.
(d) Compliance.--Notwithstanding subsection (c), a person
licensed or registered as a professional engineer under the
Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law, or a
person licensed or registered under the Architects Licensure
Law, must comply with subsection (i) and sections 6.2, 17.1,
17.2 and 17.3 when performing a home inspection. A person
licensed or registered as a professional engineer, or licensed
or registered as an architect, who violates this subsection
shall be subject to disciplinary action, including license or
registration suspension and revocation, and penalties under the
Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law and the
Architects Licensure Law, respectively.
(e) Use of title.--An individual who holds a license or is
maintained on inactive status may use the title "Licensed Home
Inspector" and the abbreviation "L.H.I." No other individual may
use the title "Licensed Home Inspector" or the title "Home
20250SB0907PN1032 - 9 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.