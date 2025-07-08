Submit Release
Senate Bill 921 Printer's Number 1043

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1043

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

921

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA AND SCHWANK, JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care

facilities, providing for surgical smoke evacuation systems.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 809.3. Surgical smoke evacuation systems.

(a) Policy adoption.--On or before January 1, 2027, an

ambulatory surgical facility or hospital shall adopt and

implement policies to prevent exposure to surgical smoke through

the use of a smoke evacuation system for each procedure that

generates surgical smoke.

(b) Compliance.--The department shall ensure compliance with

