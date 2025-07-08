Senate Bill 910 Printer's Number 1037

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1037

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

910

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, KANE AND SAVAL,

JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," providing for natural gas severance tax; and

repealing expiration provision relating to unconventional gas

well fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE X-A

NATURAL GAS SEVERANCE TAX

Section 1001-A. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

