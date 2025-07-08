Senate Bill 924 Printer's Number 1040
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1040
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
924
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND VOGEL, JULY 8, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing
for maximum speed limits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3362(a) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 3362. Maximum speed limits.
(a) General rule.--Except when a special hazard exists that
requires lower speed for compliance with section 3361 (relating
to driving vehicle at safe speed), the limits specified in this
section or established under this subchapter shall be maximum
lawful speeds and no person shall drive a vehicle at a speed in
excess of the following maximum limits:
* * *
(1.3) 35 miles per hour on a dirt and gravel road.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.