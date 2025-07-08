Senate Bill 924 Printer's Number 1040

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1040

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

924

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND VOGEL, JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing

for maximum speed limits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3362(a) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 3362. Maximum speed limits.

(a) General rule.--Except when a special hazard exists that

requires lower speed for compliance with section 3361 (relating

to driving vehicle at safe speed), the limits specified in this

section or established under this subchapter shall be maximum

lawful speeds and no person shall drive a vehicle at a speed in

excess of the following maximum limits:

* * *

(1.3) 35 miles per hour on a dirt and gravel road.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

