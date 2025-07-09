International Sustainable Forestry Coalition welcomes new Member, Climate Asset Management

Climate Asset Management

Global forest sector advocacy body hits 20 member companies in just 2 years

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) welcomes a new member company, Climate Asset Management.

Climate Asset Management, established in 2020 as a joint venture between HSBC Asset Management and Pollination, says it aims to become the world’s leading asset manager focused on natural capital. The firm is dedicated to delivering investment solutions that benefit nature, people, and the planet.

Its strategies centre on nature-based investments, including sustainable forestry, regenerative agriculture, and carbon projects rooted in ecosystem restoration. The company also explores emerging opportunities within the broader natural capital space.

Through its Natural Capital Strategy, Climate Asset Management seeks to generate strong, long-term risk-adjusted returns while delivering large-scale positive environmental impact, particularly through the protection and restoration of biodiversity. Complementing this, the Nature-Based Carbon Strategy focuses on expanding the supply of high-quality carbon credits to support corporates and investors in reaching their net-zero goals.

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Climate Asset Management (CAM) as the 20th member of the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition. As a leader in natural capital investing, CAM will bring new perspectives and ideas to the ISFC advocacy work, which aims to create a systems change in the forestry sector towards truly valuing nature.

Martin Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Asset Management, said, “We are delighted to join the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) and stand alongside a global community committed to advancing nature-positive solutions. At Climate Asset Management, we believe that sustainable forestry plays a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of natural capital. Through our investment strategies, we aim to drive measurable environmental impact while delivering long-term value for people and the planet. We look forward to contributing to the ISFC’s mission and collaborating with fellow members to shape a resilient, regenerative future for forests worldwide.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC was formed as a new global not-for-profit Association in January 2024. Its mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive circular forest based bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonisation journey. The ISFC is currently 20 companies stewarding more than 20 million hectares (50 million acres) of forests in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents.

