Kuvings CEO, Jong Boo Kim Shares Vision for Global Expansion

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We sat down with Jong Boo Kim , CEO of global juicer brand Kuvings, to hear his insights on the company's 47-year journey and its vision for the future.Kuvings is a global kitchen appliance brand operated by NUC Electronics Co., Ltd., headquartered in South Korea. The company has been selling its signature Whole Slow Juicers in over 90 countries worldwide, with branch offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, and China.Loved by health-conscious consumers across Europe, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Poland, Kuvings continues to expand its global presence with innovative products and a strong commitment to wellness.Q. How did you get started in the appliance industry?A. In 1972, I started working for a blender manufacturing business as a door-to-door salesman. It was a humble start but very educational. During that time, I spoke directly to customers and learned exactly what they wanted from their kitchen electronics.I saw firsthand how appliances change lives. Without the right tools, people relied on unhealthy packaged foods for quick and easy meals. But once customers realized that a quality blender could help incorporate more fruit and vegetables into their diet, they were motivated to change their lifestyle. Purchasing the appliance was their first step toward a healthier future. That struck a chord with me.In 1978, I created my own appliance company, NUC Electronics co. ltd to bring healthy living to households across my home country of South Korea.Q. How did Kuvings begin?A. I wanted to explore new ways to consume fruit and vegetables easily. At that time, many health gurus spoke of juicing’s unique benefits, and I was intrigued. After doing some research, I learned that juicing raw produce allows the body to absorb their nutrients quicker. Aha! I found my next venture.I knew I wanted to create my own masticating juicer. During my research, I learned that this type of juicer was the most efficient tool for juicing because of its low-speed grinding method. I also wanted to make this product available around the world because healthy living is a global need.In 2007, my team and I created the brand “Kuvings.” The name is a combination of the German word for “kitchen” (“Küche”) and the word “living.” The name describes Kuvings’ focus: improving kitchen life and consumer well-being with convenient, innovative products. That’s been my goal since the 1970s, but the Kuvings brand achieves this on a global scale with new technology.Kuvings now has branches and distributors in over 90 countries beyond our own factories in South Korea. I’m very proud of how far we’ve come.Q. What inspired Kuvings’ signature product, the Whole Slow Juicer?A. We asked ourselves, “How can we make the juicing process more convenient?” Then we identified that preparing ingredients before juicing can be time-consuming.After extensive research and development, Kuvings created the world's first Whole Slow Juicer in 2012. As of 2021, we have patents in 65 countries.Conventional slow juicers have a 1-2 inch feed chute, which requires the user to cut ingredients excessively before juicing. Whole Slow Juicers have a 3-3.5 inch wide feed chute, large enough to fit a whole apple. Most ingredients can be inserted into the machine without cutting them, reducing prep time.It was tricky to create a low-speed motor powerful enough to handle whole ingredients, but our hard work paid off. Unlike traditional slow juicers, the motor inside each Whole Slow Juicer has the power to crush large pieces while keeping valuable nutrients intact.Currently, Kuvings is focused on its Hand-Free AUTO Series (AUTO10S/AUTO8/AUTO6), which allows users to juice multiple ingredients at once with ease.This innovative line has become one of the brand’s flagship products, enjoying strong sales across the United States, Europe, and Asia.Q. What makes Kuvings stand out from other appliance brands?A. Quality assurance is very important to me. We’re constantly testing our products and looking for ways to improve them. We have expanded our investment in research and development centers for this reason. I strongly believe that if you don't challenge and innovate your products, you can't move forward as a brand.There are a lot of copycat products out there, and we always test our products against them to ensure our quality. We see that our products are unmistakably superior, and I think our customers recognize this too.Q. What’s next for Kuvings?A. We’re working on a new line of products to make healthy choices accessible to more people. They’ll provide an introduction to juicing and blending with less spatial and financial commitment to the new lifestyle. These products will be ideal for busy people who are interested in becoming more health-conscious.Ultimately, Kuvings will continue to combine new technology and our 47 years of experience to create healthy living appliances.Beyond the CEO(Jong Boo Kim)’s vision, Kuvings continues to demonstrate its industry leadership through key milestones. Kuvings recently reaffirmed its leadership in innovation in Europe – most notably with a favorable ruling from the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in a key patent case.This commitment to innovation is matched by the trust it has earned from consumers. Since 2016, Kuvings Poland has received the “Laur Konsumenta – Golden Consumer Award” every year through 2025. This prestigious certification, awarded for 19 consecutive years, recognizes the most trusted and popular products and services in Poland.With continued innovation and global trust, Kuvings is poised to shape the future of healthy living.

