Wellness Retreat 'Zenbo Seinei' Introduces New 'Evening Breeze ZEN Tea Plan'

Limited time summer plan "Evening Breeze ZEN Tea Plan" introduced at zen wellness retreat facility Zenbo Seinei

The limited-time zen meditation and Japanese tea summer plan continues through Sunday, August 31

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenbo Seinei, a zen retreat facility located on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, has launched a new limited-time summer retreat experience, the “Evening Breeze ZEN Tea Plan”. The seasonal plan, which continues through Sunday, August 31, 2025, invites guests to enjoy a refreshing moment during the tranquil twilight hours of summer on Awaji Island.

Opened in 2022, Zenbo Seinei offers the opportunity for guests to take a momentary step away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, practicing physical and mental well-being through zen meditation, yoga, and other mindfulness activities within the vast greenery in the mountains of Awaji Island. Day trip programs offer a taste of zen living, while overnight plans allow guests to sleep in minimalistic yet comfortable Japanese-style rooms. Heavily incorporating traditional Japanese fermentation methods, the original menu of "Zenbo Cuisine" is also fully vegan, using zero animal products or white sugar, nor wheat flour or added oils.

The new evening program offers a brief experience for guests to enjoy a cool breeze on the open-air wooden "zen deck", with a panoramic view of surrounding Japanese mountain forests. After checking in, guests are served "kuzukiri", a traditional Japanese dessert of sweet gelatinous noodles made from "kudzu" (arrowroot) starch. The plan also includes time for introspection at the facility's "Senshin" foot bath, purifying one's feet as well as one's mind.

■Overview: Evening Breeze ZEN Tea Plan at Zenbo Seinei

Duration: through Sunday, August 31, 2025 (see website for exact schedule)

Time: 4:00 - 5:30 PM

Price: 11,000 yen per person (tax and service charge included)

Schedule:

- 4:00 PM Check-in, "evening breeze tea cocktail" (non-alcoholic)

- 4:45 PM Free self meditation, "Senshin" foot bath, Awaji tile incense making (optional)

- 5:30 PM Check-out

Reservations: https://zenbo-seinei.com/en/onedayplan/summer-evening-tea/

Website: https://zenbo-seinei.com/en/

Phone: +81 (0)799-70-9087

