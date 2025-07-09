ILIAS Biologics Publishes Groundbreaking Study on Exosome Therapy for Chorioamnionitis in Non-human Primates

CEO, Chulhee Choi (Image: ILIAS Biologics Inc.) ILIAS Biologics Inc. Headquarters (Image: ILIAS Biologics Inc. ) ILIAS Biologics Inc. Laboratory (Image: ILIAS Biologics Inc. )

Advancing Exosome Technology to Address Inflammatory Conditions in Women's Health

SEOUL, EUNPYEONG, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ILIAS Biologics (CEO Dr. Chulhee Choi, hereinafter "ILIAS"), a leading biotech company specializing in exosome-based therapeutics, has announced the publication of breakthrough research in the prestigious scientific journal, Science Advances. The study, titled “Single cell analysis of the decidua unveils the mechanism of anti-inflammatory exosomes for chorioamnionitis in non-human primates,” provides significant insights into the therapeutic potential and mechanism of action of exosomes engineered with super-repressor IκB (srIκB) for managing pregnancy-related inflammatory conditions.Chorioamnionitis is an inflammation of fetal membranes and a significant cause of preterm birth, posing considerable risks to maternal and fetal health. Utilizing a non-human primate model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced chorioamnionitis, the study demonstrated that exosomes loaded with srIκB (Exo-srIκB) markedly reduced inflammation by significantly decreasing neutrophil infiltration and NF-κB activation, key indicators of inflammatory response. Advanced single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that Exo-srIκB specifically targeted macrophages and neutrophils, effectively attenuating inflammatory pathways.This collaborative research was conducted in partnership with Seoul National University College of Medicine, the Primate Resources Center at the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology (KRIBB), and Yonsei University College of Medicine. It was supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare through the Public Interest Medical Technology Research Program, as part of a national initiative to address the declining birth rate.Recognizing the growing importance and potential of exosome therapies in women's health, ILIAS recently established IL WHT (ILIAS Women's Health Therapeutics), a dedicated subsidiary focused on developing innovative exosome-based treatments specifically targeting obstetric and gynecological disorders. IL WHT leverages ILIAS's proprietary EXPLORexosome engineering platform, aiming to deliver highly targeted, safe, and effective therapeutic solutions.Dr. Chulhee Choi, CEO of ILIAS Biologics, stated, "The publication of this significant study underscores our dedication to pioneering novel exosome therapies, particularly in the field of women's health, which urgently requires innovative solutions. Through IL WHT, we will build upon this foundational research to significantly enhance therapeutic options available to women facing inflammatory conditions."Following this landmark publication, ILIAS Biologics is accelerating efforts for clinical translation and actively engaging with global pharmaceutical partners to expedite the development and commercialization of these innovative therapies. The company's robust pipeline continues to expand, underscoring its leadership role in precision medicine and next-generation exosome-based therapeutic strategies.

