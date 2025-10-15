WondersLab Brings Short-Form Storytelling AI Agent 'WonderStory' to Japan

WondersLab’s short-form storytelling AI agent “WonderStory” enters Japan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WondersLab (CEO Sunny Han), a leading developer of enterprise AI agents, announced that it is officially bringing its short-form storytelling AI agent WonderStory to the Japanese market.WonderStory supports the entire storytelling workflow — from ideation and scenario writing to revisions. Purpose-built for the fast-growing short-form drama industry worldwide, it is one of WondersLab’s flagship AI solutions. By incorporating production companies’ IP and brand guidelines from the earliest planning stages, WonderStory aims to reduce content production costs by around 40% and cut production timelines by up to 90%.To accelerate this expansion, WondersLab has partnered with Japanese AI specialist PlanitAI to localize, market, and distribute WonderStory in Japan. The company is also conducting proof-of-concept (POC) projects with Japanese video content platforms to validate the technological and commercial viability of AI agent–based content production, while testing applications beyond short-form content into other creative formats.Japan’s short-form drama market is projected to reach nearly 470 billion KRW (approx. USD 340 million) by 2029. Yet, the adoption of AI among local production companies remains relatively low, creating rising demand for AI-driven solutions that can improve production efficiency and scalability.WondersLab plans to accelerate its entry into the global AI agent market starting with Japan. Building on WonderStory’s overseas debut, the company is also developing AI agents for other verticals including law, startup support, and education — laying the foundation for industry-specific solutions with global reach.A Japanese content creator with more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers who participated in WonderStory’s early production testing commented:“The short-form stories generated by WonderStory have clear narrative flow, precise timelines, and detailed character settings. Most impressive is the significant reduction in production time.”Sunny Han, CEO of WondersLab, said:“With WonderStory’s proven capabilities in short-form content creation, we aim to fundamentally transform how companies and creators around the world produce stories. At WondersLab, we believe AI agents are not mere tools, but colleagues who work alongside us — and that philosophy shapes the way we design every solution.”WondersLab specializes in building enterprise AI agents that convert organizational knowledge and workflows into evolving, intelligent systems. By embedding each client’s unique methods and success strategies, the company develops “organizationally optimized AI employees” that become smarter over time. Its solutions are designed for real-world deployment in areas such as document creation and platform integration. Current offerings include WonderStory (AI writer), WonderLaw (AI legal assistant), AI agents for marketing, PR, and quality inspection, with a “Master AI” system under development to integrate and orchestrate these specialized roles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.