Westminster Barracks/Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1005072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 @ 1704 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Brian Gautot

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order in the Town of Guilford, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Brian Gautot for the above violation. Gautot is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 07/10/2025 to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 a 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov