Westminster Barracks/Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 @ 1704 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Brian Gautot
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order in the Town of Guilford, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Brian Gautot for the above violation. Gautot is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 07/10/2025 to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/10/2025 a 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
