SolarisTech Launches Nautilux: The Next-Generation Platform for Maritime Compliance, Oversight and Operational Integrity

SolarisTech LLC: Delivering premier technical advisory services and innovative solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. The Nautilux platform by SolarisTech delivers AI-driven compliance, inspection, and due diligence solutions for the maritime and offshore industries.

AI-powered platform for audit readiness, crew compliance, and real-time inspection risk management - Nautilux redefines maritime oversight.

Maritime compliance isn’t about fixing problems anymore - it’s about showing you’ve already solved them. That’s the promise of Nautilux.” — Thomas Blenk, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech LLC is proud to announce the launch of Nautilux™, a breakthrough compliance intelligence platform engineered to eliminate preventable detentions and elevate fleet compliance into the digital age.Built by former flag state regulators, maritime engineers, and PSC auditors, Nautilux marks a fundamental shift in how ship operators manage risk, regulatory obligations, and inspection readiness. With enforcement tightening worldwide, Nautilux delivers what the industry has lacked: real-time compliance oversight, AI-powered document validation, and transparent corrective action tracking - all in one unified system.“If you’re not connected, you’re exposed,” said Thomas H. Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech. “Maritime compliance today goes far beyond avoiding detentions. It’s about proving competence, readiness, and control in a world where regulations evolve faster than operations. Nautilux empowers operators to manage that complexity - not just react to it.”More than 60% of vessel detentions today stem from avoidable deficiencies: expired documents, crew unfamiliarity, and inconsistent compliance practices. Nautilux was created specifically to target and eliminate those risks by delivering:• AI-Powered Document Verification• Deficiency & Detention Risk Tracker• SwiftAction™ Training Integration• Blockchain-Backed Compliance Logs• Live Regulation MonitoringIn addition to day-to-day fleet support, Nautilux plays a growing role in strategic due diligence. Its built-in indices - CCI (Core Compliance Index), ARPI (Advanced Risk & Performance Index), and SESI (Sustainability & ESG Index) - allow charterers, financiers, and flag authorities to assess the operational and regulatory standing of a vessel or operator with data-backed confidence. Whether screening tonnage, evaluating risk exposure, or verifying ESG claims, Nautilux offers a transparent foundation for smarter decisions.Effective immediately, all SolarisTech audits, inspections, and training deployments will be delivered through Nautilux. Clients currently enrolled in SwiftAction training or compliance support are now being onboarded to the platform. Tailored migration support is available for fleet operators, technical teams, and port state stakeholders.“The future of compliance is proactive, integrated, and intelligent,” said Blenk. “With Nautilux, we’re not just improving inspection readiness - we’re setting a new standard for operational integrity across the industry.”Powered by proprietary algorithms and a secure architecture, Nautilux is designed for global regulatory environments. While the platform is fully available to clients, its underlying compliance engine remains protected as confidential intellectual property.Media Contact:admin@solaristechsystems.comnautilux.ai | www.solaristechsystems.com

