ZIGRAM and Dolma Consulting Partner to Bring AML Solutions to Nepal

ZIGRAM partners with Dolma Consulting to deliver scalable, cost-effective AML solutions to Nepal’s BFSI sector, supporting stronger compliance and growth.

INDIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global regulatory bodies, including the FATF, intensify scrutiny of financial systems across South Asia, Nepal’s banking, financial services, and insurance sectors are under increasing pressure to strengthen their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) programs and Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) frameworks. In response to this need, ZIGRAM, a global AML RegTech leader, has announced a strategic partnership with Dolma Consulting, one of Nepal’s premier advisory firms.

This collaboration will enable financial institutions in Nepal to access ZIGRAM’s ‘Complete AML System’, built using its proprietary ‘Integrated RegTech Stack’. This will be supported by Dolma’s deep local market expertise, on-ground presence, and critical financial services capabilities. Together, the two firms aim to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and comprehensive compliance solutions tailored to Nepal’s unique regulatory and operational landscape.

Joseph Silvanus, Managing Director at Dolma Consulting, commented:

“We’re delighted to partner with ZIGRAM, whose comprehensive RegTech solutions are both innovative and aligned with Nepal’s evolving regulatory needs. As the country’s financial sector matures, adopting global best practices in AML and regulatory compliance becomes essential. ZIGRAM’s applications, combined with Dolma’s expertise in financial services, will prove to be a powerful combination for the financial services ecosystem in Nepal.”

Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder of ZIGRAM, said:

“Our partnership with Dolma Consulting reflects our commitment to delivering local impact through innovation in anti-money laundering technologies for Nepal’s banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, as well as key PSPs, PSOs, and capital market associations. This collaboration aims to empower institutions with smarter, cost-effective AML compliance solutions that enhance risk defenses and align with evolving regulatory expectations.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, as institutions in Nepal seek to take progressive steps to enhance anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance—paving the way for the next phase of growth in financial services and deeper integration with the global economy.

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a global RegTech company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and risk management. Its proprietary AML RegTech Stack and Complete AML System enable financial institutions to meet regulatory obligations with simplicity and scale. ZIGRAM’s solutions are cloud-native, self-serve, and designed to address 40+ risk use cases across sectors. With a data library covering 3,200+ watchlists and 250 jurisdictions, ZIGRAM serves clients globally across banking, fintech, insurance, and advisory spaces.

About Dolma Consulting

Dolma Consulting, part of Dolma Group UK, is an advisory firm offering strategic consulting, risk management, capital markets, and ESG advisory services to clients in emerging markets. Backed by deep sector expertise and strong local insight, Dolma Consulting works with a wide range of organizations—including development finance institutions, private equity firms, banks, and corporates—in navigating regulatory landscapes and achieving sustainable growth.

