Coffee and panettone competitions, edible chocolate wall, and masterclasses at SFDA and SCTA 2025

SIGEP Asia, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia Competitors at Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024 SIGEP Asia 2024 Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024 Judges at Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024

Other highlights include International Pavilions with a wide variety of brands and products, culinary demonstrations, technological showcases, and more

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new edition of Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), co-located with the second edition of SIGEP Asia , Singapore’s most-anticipated trade event for F&B, coffee, gelato, pastry, bakery, tea, pizza, chocolate and foodservice, returns to Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 16 to 18 July 2025. Held alongside Restaurant Asia, this year’s SFDA, SCTA and SIGEP Asia will feature a dynamic showcase of F&B artistry, coffee innovation and education.Key highlights include:● Chocolatier Janice Wong’s 9-metre Edible Chocolate Wall: Bridging the gap between food and art, award-winning pastry chef and SIGEP World Brand Ambassador Janice Wong will team up with French premium chocolate manufacturer Valrhona to give the public a rare glimpse at one of the largest chocolate edible art installations in Singapore.● Singapore National Coffee Championship 2025: The Singapore National Coffee Championship, staged by the Singapore Coffee Association, will see top local baristas display their skills live and vie for a chance to represent Singapore at the World Coffee Championships 2026.● Panettone World Cup – Asian Selections (18 July, 3pm): For the first time in Southeast Asia, regional pastry talents – including six competitors from Singapore – will participate in the Asian Selections of the Panettone World Cup. The top talents will go on to compete at the Panettone World Cup in Italy.● Introduction to Cupping workshop (16 July, 2.30pm): A beginner-friendly, 3.5-hour hands-on workshop organised by the Speciality Coffee Association in association with Bettr Academy on foundational coffee cupping techniques, sensory analysis, professional evaluation methods, and more. Suitable for baristas, roasters, cafe owners, coffee enthusiasts or industry newcomers.● Singapore Roasters Showcase x Public Cupping: Featured coffee roasters from Singapore will present a unified showcase of local speciality coffee excellence, through guided public cuppings and professional-led tastings.Other highlights include:● Over 350 brands & exhibitors from more than 30 countries: New and innovative food products from local artisanal businesses and renowned global brands will be showcased.● International Pavilions: Exhibitors from Japan, China, India, Italy and other European countries will present country-specific innovations and product offerings.● Culinary demos and tastings: Watch Michelin-starred chefs, Italian MasterChef Winner Tiziana Stefanelli and more in action as they whip up various kinds of pasta, pastry, gelato and chocolate.● Tech & Innovation Pavilion (TIP): Emerging technologies within the F&B industry will be on display, from AI-based kitchen tools – and even a plasma flame exhibit by Egnite.● ASEAN Coffee Institute's ASEAN Coffee Federation Coffee Appreciation Protocol (ACAP) training: Following the recent launch of the ASEAN Coffee Institute’s ACAP, the first-ever batch of seven trainees will be trained at SIGEP Asia by Dave Lim (Technical Director, ASEAN Coffee Institute) and Justin Metcalf (Chief Education Officer, ASEAN Coffee Institute).SIGEP Asia is the Southeast Asian extension of the world-renowned SIGEP WORLD trade show originating in Rimini, Italy, 47 years ago. Organised by IEG Asia, SIGEP Asia and its co-located events are expected to host 12,000 visitors and buyers.To visit SIGEP Asia, SFDA and SCTA 2025, register here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.