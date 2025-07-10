China Airlines Q3 Menu Brings Top American and Japanese Restaurants to the Skies

In-flight meal featuring ginseng chicken noodle soup, a European-style bread roll with American Ginseng and Goji Berry, and an American Ginseng, Guava, and Plum Mousse dessert. Ginseng chicken noodle soup features tender chicken, thin noodles, goji berry, and garnished by shredded egg and green onions.

From L.A.’s Ginseng soup to Nagoya’s Misokatsu and Seasonal Summer Kaiseki, China Airlines unveils exclusive Q3 collaborations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, continues to introduce new in-flight catering selections to provide travelers with a quality flying experience. For Q3, the menu has not only undergone a complete revamp but also features collaborations with a well-known brand in the United States and a famous restaurant in Japan. Travelers returning to Taiwan from Los Angeles, Ontario, and Nagoya are now being treated to an exclusive high-altitude gourmet feast unlike any other conventional in-flight meals.________________________________________A Novel Flying Culinary Sensation with Hsu’s Ginseng from America and Yabaton from NagoyaChina Airlines has partnered with Hsu’s Ginseng, a well-known brand with over fifty years of history in the North American-Chinese market, to launch co-branded tonic meals and desserts for Premium Business Class on flights back to Taiwan from Los Angeles and Ontario. The Ginseng Chicken Noodle Soup main features delicious chicken soup filled with the essence of premium American Ginseng slices. Every mouthful is a tonic loaded with nutrients and energy for the body. The bread roll is European-style bread with American Ginseng and Goji Berry, while the dessert is American Ginseng, Guava, and Plum Mousse with a hint of fruity and ginseng fragrance.The cross-industry collaboration on in-flight catering extends beyond North America as well. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Nagoya route and the 20th anniversary of Chubu Centrair International Airport, China Airlines is partnering with Chubu Centrair International Airport to serve Misokatsu (pork cutlet with miso sauce) from Yabaton, the famous katsudon specialty restaurant, in Business Class on flights returning to Taiwan from Nagoya. Yabaton’s special miso sauce is drizzled over premium pork from southern Kyushu, then served with butter rice and roasted fresh in-season vegetables to create a uniquely flavorful feast for the taste buds.________________________________________Connect with Nature through Toutouan Summer Cuisine with Online Exclusives for Business Class on Trans-oceanic RoutesChina Airlines is collaborating with Toutouan, the well-known Tokyo restaurant brand, for Premium Business/Business Class on Japanese routes. The theme for this quarter is Summer Kaiseki - Bounty of Heaven. The blue skies of summer serve as the backdrop for enjoying delicious food connected to Mother Nature. Highlights include the Appetizer made with tomatoes and okra, the main made with Japanese A4 Wagyu Beef served with special miso sauce, then a dessert of Winter Melon Tea Jelly with Watermelon Whipped Cream. For Economy Class flights departing from Taipei (Taoyuan), the co-branded menu from Bib Gourmand-listed MoonMoonFood includes Braised Beef in Truffle Sauce with Rice, Shredded Chicken with Salted Scallion Sauce on Rice, and Stir-fried Chicken with Peeled Peppers with Rice. The three meals are served in rotation to provide travelers with a varied culinary surprise each month.On trans-oceanic routes, the use of local specialty ingredients or cuisine is emphasized. A handpicked Chinese-style menu developed by Michelin 3-star restaurant Le Palais is available for all three cabin classes (Premium Business, Premium Economy, and Economy). The online exclusive menu introduced for Premium Business Class this year has proven to be very popular. A new addition to dinner menu this quarter is the popular Classic Spicy Platter with Pork Neck, Chicken Thigh, Stir-fried Instant Noodles and Seasonal Vegetables. New breakfast options include Maple Waffles, Crêpe, Bacon and Mixed Salad with Nuts.To give travelers a better idea of the available menu options, Premium Business and Premium Economy passengers on flights departing from Taiwan can now view the image of entrée variety when placing pre-order or selection online exclusives. China Airlines continues to craft a diverse and varied range of in-flight catering services to make every traveler feel at home no matter where they fly.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

