Jann Klose Brings NYC To Life In Mesmerizing Stop-Motion Video For 'When I’m With You'

Photo Credit: Sam Casey

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jann Klose has unveiled the official music video for his latest single, “When I’m With You,” a joyful, synth-rock celebration of human connection. The video—shot entirely using stop-motion cinematography—was directed by Texas-born filmmaker Sam Casey and filmed on location throughout New York City, including iconic landmarks like Times Square, Lincoln Center, and the High Line.The visually captivating video is the product of over 2,000 photographs, taken in a whirlwind six-hour shoot. Each frame was carefully captured one step at a time—echoing the lyricism and sentiment of the song itself. Jann’s idea to incorporate the concept of a “Daumenkino” (flipbook in German) into the visual storytelling adds a personal and playful layer to the experience, blending innovation with heart.“I had this idea of shooting a full-on stop motion music video in NYC and pitched it to Sam just days after we met,” says Klose. “He loved it and jumped on board immediately. It was exhausting but exhilarating, and the result is beautiful. Along the way, we engaged with random fans on the street—something that really reflects the soul of the song, ‘When I’m With You.’”Director Sam Casey embraced the challenge of using stop motion in a city that never pauses: “This is the first project I’ve done using stop-motion, and it was a blast. Jann’s vision for the flipbook opening—his ‘daumenkino’—set the tone. Shooting in NYC with moving elements all around us while controlling just one or two subjects gave the video a surreal, dreamlike quality. You don’t get multiple takes with stop motion, which makes each frame more intentional and alive.”Watch the Music Video for “When I’m With You” here: https://youtu.be/Z_gsvGiG8EI The single, co-written with Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi, Seal), is a vibrant and emotionally resonant anthem about intimacy, presence, and joy. Everett also co-produced and performed on the track, with production support from Marcus Dembinski, known for his work on Klose’s previous single “Surrender.”“Now it’s an upbeat celebration with deep undertones of the human connection experience,” says Bradley.Dembinski adds: “We leaned into influences like 80s synth pop, Billy Joel, A-ha, and the B-52s, and paired them with Jann’s powerhouse vocals and acoustic energy to craft a new sound for him—one that’s bold, bright, and honest.”With its one-of-a-kind stop-motion artistry, spontaneous New York moments, and heartfelt storytelling, the “When I’m With You” music video is a vivid reminder that joy lives in the little things and connection is always just one step away.About Jann Klose:Jann Klose is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has released seven albums and two EPs. His work has amassed over 10 million streams, with songs charting on Top 40 radio in both the U.S. and South Africa. Raised in Kenya, South Africa, Germany, and the United States, Klose’s global perspective continues to shape his cross-genre sound.He has lent his voice to the film Greetings from Tim Buckley, and his music has appeared in MTV Cribs, Married Young, One Little Finger, and more. His stage credits include touring productions of Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who’s Tommy, and he’s the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast Making Sound with Jann Klose.Jann has opened for and collaborated with major artists including Pat Benatar, John Oates, Suzanne Vega, The Yardbirds, Annie Haslam, and Rosanne Cash.Follow Jann’s socials for all the latest news:Press inquiries:

