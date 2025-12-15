Swedish Artist Malou Berg Re-releases World Music 3 CD Album Box Set LightSongs

Malou Berg - LightSongs

SNäCKSJöN, SWEDEN, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malou Mountain Music AB is thrilled to reactivate her 3 CD album boxset LightSongs on all streaming services and to order at Amazon.com.Singer/composer Malou Berg’s 3 CD box set, LightSongs, contains 15 songs spanning nearly three hours of music, and was the final release in Malou Berg’s series of nine CDs called The Pleiadian Suite.The arrangements combine melodious orchestration with Malou’s voice and other vocalists, sung in Berg’s imaginary language she calls Pleiadian. It’s a melodious language, that intuitively is still understood on a spiritual level by the listener.“It started on a whim when I was composing HOYA, the first album in my Pleiadian suite. At the piano, trying out melodies, I began to sing along with words that sounded good and felt nice to sing. That evolved and turned into words and the words became sentences. It just felt like a natural musical and universal language. That’s how Pleiadian was born, all those years ago”, says Malou Berg.LightSongs was recorded in one of Sweden’s top studios Nilento, in Gothenburg. The composing, arranging and recording of the work took place over several years.Listen to LightSongs on malou.se: https://www.malou.se/en/lightsongs-all-songs Available on all major streaming services.Order at Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKHRPB1N Official Website: https://www.malou.se/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MalouBergMMM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maloubergmusic/ Contact information:Stefan EgmarStiggy Music & Management ABTel: +46 70-5625752Mail: stefan@stiggymusic.comPress inquiries:

