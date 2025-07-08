Governor Abbott Surveys Flood Damage, Provides Update On Continued Response To Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 8 - July 8, 2025 | Hunt, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the Hunt Store following an aerial tour of flood damage to provide an update on the state’s continued response to severe flooding that impacted Texas.



“The hearts of our fellow Texans are breaking every single day because of what people in this community and the surrounding area are going through,” said Governor Abbott. “There’s nothing more important on our hearts and minds than the people impacted, especially those who are still lost. We have to find every single person who’s missing, and that’s job No. 1. Texas is in this with the people of the Hill Country. We are not leaving until the job is done.”



Watch the Governor’s full press conference here.



The Governor was joined on the aerial tour and at the press conference by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suezler, and other state officials.



During the press conference, Governor Abbott urged Texans to continue reporting suspected missing loved ones by calling 830-258-1111 or emailing kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov. Reports should include the missing person’s name, a physical description, and photos to aid identification. The Governor also warned that filing false reports may result in criminal charges. Additionally, the Governor highlighted community organizations currently offering grief counseling to those impacted by the floods, including:

The Salvation Army - Six Emotional and Spiritual Specialist in Kerrville

Crisis Response Ministries of Texas

Billy Graham Ministries Chaplain

Hill Country Mental Health and Development Disabilities Centers

Texas Health and Human Services Disaster Behavioral Health

Texas Department of Public Safety Victims Assistance



Prior to the press conference, Governor Abbott and Speaker Burrows surveyed flood damage during an aerial tour to get a better assessment of what is needed for the impacted communities. The Governor and Speaker discussed the upcoming special session and solutions to protect Texans and communities from future natural disasters.



The State of Texas has deployed over 2,100 personnel and more than 1,100 vehicles and equipment assets to help local officials and communities respond to and recover from the devastating flooding. More than 20 state agencies are currently responding to flooding threats across the state.



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. When it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials and can find flood resources online in the Texas Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they continue to respond to flooding impacting Texas, including: