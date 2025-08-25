Submit Release
Governor Abbott Adds Legislation To Special Session #2 Agenda

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature expanding the Special Session #2 agenda to include legislation that will improve public safety and the security of Texas elections. 

The Special Session #2 additional agenda items include: 

  • Legislation to prohibit same day voter registration in Texas 
  • Legislation authorizing contracts with sheriffs and constables for the provision of law enforcement services and legislation relating to the appropriation or transfer of funds to or from a law enforcement agency

