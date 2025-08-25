Governor Abbott Adds Legislation To Special Session #2 Agenda

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature expanding the Special Session #2 agenda to include legislation that will improve public safety and the security of Texas elections. The Special Session #2 additional agenda items include: Legislation to prohibit same day voter registration in Texas

Legislation authorizing contracts with sheriffs and constables for the provision of law enforcement services and legislation relating to the appropriation or transfer of funds to or from a law enforcement agency

