Governor Abbott Notifies Texans Of September 4 Disaster Unemployment Assistance Application Deadline

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today issued a reminder that individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe storms and flooding in the Hill Country have until September 4 to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).



“Texans who lost their jobs or had their work disrupted by the catastrophic Fourth of July floods should know that recovery resources remain available to them,” said Governor Abbott. “Disaster Unemployment Assistance provides a lifeline for families as they continue to recover and rebuild. Impacted Texans need to apply before the September 4 deadline so they can get the support they need and deserve.”



Under President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration, workers and self-employed individuals in Burnet, Kerr, Guadalupe, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson counties who have been unable to work due to damage sustained from severe weather may be eligible for DUA benefits.



Individuals affected by the severe weather in the designated counties can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.



DUA, which is an unemployment insurance benefit made available especially for victims of disaster, is available to individuals who:

Have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits, or do not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in the disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household; or

Were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.



To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes Social Security number and documentation to support that applicants were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred, or were about to start work or self-employment and could not do so due to the disaster.



If an applicant does not send proof of employment by the 21-day deadline, TWC will halt DUA payments, and the applicant will be responsible for repaying any benefits you received. In some cases, TWC can use already available information, such as wage records, to prove an applicant was employed at the time of the disaster.



Applicants must submit proof of employment using TWC’s online UI Submission Portal for the fastest review. Select DUA Proof of Employment at Time of Disaster from the Type of Submission drop-down menu. Applicants without access to the online portal, can submit proof by fax or mail.

Texas Workforce Commission

Attn: DUA Proof

P.O. Box 149137 Austin, TX 78714-9137

Fax: (512) 322-2867



Visit the TWC website for more information about connecting with local Workforce Solutions offices to access job search resources, job postings and training programs, as well as assistance with exploring career options, résumé and application preparation, career development and more. Customers also may connect with potential employers through TWC’s online job-search engine by visiting WorkinTexas.com.



The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages Texans to report damage to homes and businesses using the online Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). These surveys help emergency officials determine eligibility for federal assistance such as DUA.

