Reward for Information in 7th Street Homicide Increased

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an increased reward for information in the homicide of an intern working for a member of the United States House of Representatives. The reward has been increased thanks to a contribution from our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at approximately 10:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. Officers located one adult male unconscious, and an adult female and a 16-year-old male conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported all three victims to area hospitals.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after all lifesaving measures failed, the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts.

The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest and began firing at a group. The suspect vehicle has been recovered. Detectives believe the decedent was not the intended target of the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $15,000 has been offered by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $40,000.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25098367