Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

Communications Received
The chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1289, Printer’s Number 1470 and Amendments A00509 and A00834
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1703 Finance
HB 1704 Insurance
HB 1705 Insurance
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating July 17, 2025, as "100th anniversary of American Legion Baseball Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-3
