Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 8, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:14 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

The chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1289, Printer’s Number 1470 and Amendments A00509 and A00834

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1703 Finance

HB 1704 Insurance

HB 1705 Insurance

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 219 A Resolution designating July 17, 2025, as "100th anniversary of American Legion Baseball Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.