Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,163 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 8, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:14 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

The chair is in receipt of actuarial notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1289, Printer’s Number 1470 and Amendments A00509 and A00834

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1703      Finance

HB 1704      Insurance

HB 1705      Insurance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 589

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 649

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 1093

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1299

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1424

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1433

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1545

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1576

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1577

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1591

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1600

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1608

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 1646

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1668

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1697

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

HR 139

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

SB 475

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 219

A Resolution designating July 17, 2025, as "100th anniversary of American Legion Baseball Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, July 9, 2025  at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, July 08, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more