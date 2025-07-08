Healthy Horizons and Partners Invest in Family-Friendly Workplaces with $20,000 Lactation Room Giveaway

Wildtype Lactation Room and Healthy Horizons CEO Montefiore Nyack Prenatal Center Staff Tang+Company Lactation Room

Healthy Horizons Honors Wildtype, Dscout, Tang+Company, and Montefiore Nyack Hospital for Commitment to Supporting Working Mothers

Thank you for this wonderful honor and for all you do to make workplaces better for parents. We’re proud to be part of this movement alongside you!” — Katie Hively, Workplace Experience Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Horizons, the trailblazer in workplace lactation rooms and new parent programs, is proud to announce the winners of its highly anticipated $20,000 Lactation Room Contest 2024. The contest garnered unprecedented interest from employers, parents, and lactation advocates nationwide eager to enhance the support they offer to breastfeeding parents.The four winning organizations, selected for their commitment to creating parent-friendly workplaces, are Wildtype, Dscout, Tang+Company, and Montefiore Nyack Hospital.Three of the organizations received a comprehensive prize package featuring state-of-the-art lactation equipment, stylish furniture, milk shipping services, breastfeeding essentials, and access to a Return to Work Lactation and Pumping Class. One winner was given a suite of lactation essentials to support their nursing parents.Meet the 2024 Lactation Room Contest WinnersWildtype: Nurturing Growth for Their TeamWildtype, a company transforming the food system with sustainable seafood, is applying its innovative and nurturing philosophy to its internal culture. As a fast-growing startup, many of Wildtype’s employees are also growing their families. Their win allows them to upgrade their lactation room, ensuring that their workplace support system evolves alongside their team."Our people are at the core of delivering on our mission and we want all of them to feel supported and welcome, including our mothers!” said Wildtype People Operations. “As a startup…we'd love to have the opportunity to improve the room making it more welcoming and friendly for those with lactation needs. We would love to be the winners of this contest so our mothers at Wildtype truly feel like they belong!"Dscout: Creating a Space That Reflects Their ValuesDscout, an all-in-one UX research platform that helps teams connect with people, turns its focus inward to serve its team. This prize helps dscout parents focus on what matters most—caring for their child. This prize aligns with dscout’s value of caring deeply for their customers, their Scouts, their mission—and most of all, each other. Empathy drives everything dscout does.“We understand that balancing work and parenthood is a delicate act, and we are committed to providing an environment that fosters both professional success and family well-being.” said Katie Hively, dscout’s Workplace Experience Manager. “At dscout, we hope our message to parents is clear: we see you, we support you, and we are here for you every step of the way. Your success as an employee and as a parent is our priority, and we will continue to champion your needs with empathy and understanding.”Tang+Company: Walking the Walk on Employee HealthAs an organization that provides comprehensive occupational health and safety solutions to employers, Tang+Company is seizing the opportunity to lead by example. They entered the contest to transform their lactation space. This upgrade allows them to provide their employees with the high standard of care and support they advocate for their clients.“At Tang+Company, our mission is to care for people and keep them safe! We take this mission seriously and continually seek ways to demonstrate how we care for people. Creating a dedicated lactation/wellness room has supported our company's BE Well initiative.” said Sharee McLaurin, Vice President of People & Culture. “The rooms were designed to provide a safe, peaceful, aesthetically pleasing space for nursing mothers and other team members with special accommodations or needing to decompress during the day.”Montefiore Nyack Hospital: Caring for the CaregiversMontefiore Nyack Hospital, a pillar of community care, is dedicated to supporting their hardworking staff who provide that care. This prize will provide their healthcare heroes with lactation essentials, supporting the hospital's commitment to wellness extends to its own dedicated team."Since 2018, Montefiore Nyack Hospital has been a NYS DOH Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite and The Prenatal Center at Montefiore Nyack is a NYS DOH Breastfeeding-Friendly Practice.” says Patrícia Soriano Guzmán, BSBA, IBCLC, ICCE, PMH-C, PRaM. “Beyond sustaining current accomplishments, we strive to elevate both Staff and Patient support to protect, promote, and advocate for exclusive human-milk feeding as long as mutually desired by parent and child."A Partnership in SupportHealthy Horizons extends its deepest gratitude to its generous partners for their support in making this contest possible: Haakaa USA, KeaBabies, BeauGen, Love and Fit, Motherlove Herbal Company, Munchkin-Milkmakers, Herb Lore LLC, Nanocool, Bella Brands Inc, Zomee Breast Pumps, Ameda, Inc., and Miracleware.The 2025 ContestTo learn about the 2025 Lactation Room Contest opening on August 1, 2025 and how your organization can participate, please visit https://www.healthyhorizons.com/contest About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn how you can support your working parents, and about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

