Contract chip sealing project scheduled to begin next week in Fremont County

A $3.3 million fog- and chip-sealing project is scheduled beginning July 14 between Shoshoni and Thermopolis on U.S. 20/Wyoming Highway 789.

The project is scheduled to last through July, and it includes highways in Fremont, Park and Big Horn counties in central and northwest Wyoming.

Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., of Salt Lake City is the prime contractor.

Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

"Traffic will be controlled with pilot vehicles and flaggers during working hours," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists can expect maximum cumulative traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during all work at each project location."

The fog- and chip-sealing project is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Chip sealing remains one of the most cost effective ways of extending the life of highways," Frost said.

Tentative fog sealing/chip sealing work during July includes:

-- U.S. 20/Wyoming Highway 789, Shoshoni to Thermopolis, mileposts 108.716 to 116.12 (middle of Boysen Reservoir to the tunnels), and mileposts 128.232 to 130.772 (Bighorn River to WYDOT in Thermopolis), July 14-17;

-- U.S. 14/16/20, Yellowstone National Park to Cody, mileposts 27.470 to 36.384 (U.S. Forest Service boundary to Trout Creek), July 18-23;

-- Wyoming Highway 291, South Fork Highway southwest of Cody, mileposts 0.117 to 9.387, July 19-22;

-- U.S. 14, Shell to Burgess Junction, mileposts 19.363 to 26.700 (mouth of Shell Canyon to Shell Falls), July 24-30;

-- U.S. 14A, Lovell to Burgess Junction, mileposts 55.430 to 69.750 (railroad crossing to first switchback), July 24-28.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.