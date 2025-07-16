WYDOT to host online public meeting for 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched an online, self-guided public meeting to share information and gather input from the public regarding the agency’s 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

Online Meeting Link: www.wydotlrtp.com/meeting2

The LRTP will serve as a framework for guiding decisions about the transportation network in Wyoming and creates a vision for the state’s transportation network for the next 25 years (through 2050). WYDOT will develop the plan in conjunction with stakeholders and the public. The LRTP uses a systemic approach to analyze Wyoming’s transportation needs, identify opportunities for improvement, and plan for varying revenues and programming to advance WYDOT’s mission and goals.

The public can participate in this study using the online tool through August 9, 2025.

For questions or to request a physical copy of the survey questions, please contact the project team at connect@wydotlrtp.com.

Project Website: www.wydotlrtp.com