Alina Reyzelman announces the release of the new SuperEats digital platform and iOS app

SuperEats is a digital platform and iOS app that is designed to help people to improve healthy eating habits.MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alina Reyzelman, Founder & CEO (Impact Concept Group LLC, USA) announced today the release of the new version of SuperEats iOS app.
SuperEats is a digital platform and iOS app that is designed to help people to improve healthy eating habits. “We don’t push any specific meal plan or diet because every human is unique. SuperEats coaching sessions, meditations and affirmations are based on psychology and scientifically proven techniques to inspire awareness and mindful eating” – said Alina in the statement. SuperEats’ mission is to help people to listen to their bodies and find the way to a balanced and healthy lifestyle. The app offers:
Superfoods guide
SuperEats provides nutrition education that equips people with important, life long skills they can use to improve their health. Users can learn how a healthy diet influences emotional well-being and how emotions may influence eating habits. The more one knows, the more one will be able to control eating behavior. Nutrition education can effectively decrease the prevalence of obesity, help people to have healthy enjoyment of food, and foster a positive body image. Our comprehensive guide to superfoods can help to decide which nutrient intake is best for one’s consumption to combat stress, to detox, and to maintain ultimate shape.
Coaching Sessions
Every journey, begins with just one step. Although getting and staying healthy can feel like a big challenge, it doesn't have to be. Working small, positive steps into daily life can help people build a healthy routine. Through short coaching sessions, meditations and positive affirmations, people can learn how to become more mindful and aware about foods and eating preferences.
Health Check
SuperEats team believes in the power of positive reinforcement. Positive reinforcement refers to the introduction of a desirable or pleasant stimulus after a behavior. The desirable stimulus reinforces the behavior, making it more likely that the behavior will recur. SupeEats helps to keep results and achievements in order. Health Check function is a useful tool that tracks daily routine, helping users stay focused on health improvement.
Recipes
The app provides delicious and nutritious recipes for the the best fuel to keep people glowing inside and out. SuperEats offers over 300 healthy recipes ranging from vegan, to vegetarian, paleo and keto. Let food be the medicine, and let medicine be the food!
SuperEats is available to download from the App Store, and it also offers a corporate subscription as part of employees benefits program. “Nutritional care is the most important part of corporate wellness. It impacts employees every day. The benefits of nutritional coaching to employees are clear and evident. Evidence-based nutritional coaching reduces insurance premiums, prevents chronic diseases, reduces sick days, and improves employee morale and workplace culture. When employees eat better, they feel better, live better, and work better too” – said Mrs Reyzelman.
The content is updated monthly, we monitor recent medical discoveries, add new coaching sessions, improving interface/functionality and listen to users’ feedback to ensure best in class experience https://apps.apple.com/us/app/supereats/id1457693383
Headquartered in Malibu, CA, Impact Concept Group is a thriving business development, marketing and content creating company.
