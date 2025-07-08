North Dakota Tourism Announces Partnership with Tigirlily Gold

North Dakota Tourism is proud to announce a new partnership with country music duo Tigirlily Gold, uniting the power of storytelling, music, and North Dakota spirit. As part of this collaboration, the Hazen-born sisters have written and recorded a brand-new anthem inspired by their appreciation of the beauty, people and tranquility of North Dakota. The song will debut Thursday, with a live performance at ND Country Fest on July 10, and an official release later this year.

Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, the voices behind Tigirlily Gold, have never been shy about their love for the place that raised them. Now, through this special partnership, they’ll add new sound and energy to North Dakota’s “Hello” campaign, sharing their connection to the state on a national stage.

“It’s so fun to work with people who are true ambassadors for North Dakota,” said North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism & Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “I’ve watched these women grow up and seeing them use their platform to celebrate and support our state has been really inspiring.”

The partnership includes appearances at North Dakota promotional events, including the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Phoenix, which took place in February, social media and branded content, a North Dakota photo shoot, and music and assets to be used in North Dakota promotional efforts. Additionally, they will be sharing stories about their experiences growing up in North Dakota and highlighting fun things to see and do in the state during interviews.

“We’ve always dreamed of working with North Dakota Tourism,” the duo added. “This collaboration is truly full circle, and we’re honored to share what makes our home state so special.”

The duo wrote the song this spring and North Dakota Tourism officials are hopeful it becomes the soundtrack to celebrate North Dakota and make others more aware of our state.