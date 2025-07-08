It's gametime for walleye in Lake Pend Oreille: here's everything you need to know

Here are three tips to help you put walleye in your boat this summer.

Fish the Weed Edges

Some of the most consistent walleye angling happens along weed edges in the lake and Pend Oreille River. Predator fish like walleye often cruise this habitat or lay in wait to ambush smaller fish swimming past. You can most effectively target these fish by trolling crawler harnesses near the bottom.

Harnesses with butterfly or smile blades in firetiger, chartreuse, pink and purple are all good colors to use this time of year. The weed flats in Oden Bay and Kootenai Bay at the north end of the lake provide the best opportunity for this fishing method. With the lake at full pool, begin your search for weed edges in 10-15 feet of water.

Casting swimbaits and paddle tail plastics over the tops of weeds or along the deep edges can also be an effective way to target walleye in the weeds, especially if you find a school of them. Blue and silver colors imitating kokanee can be good bets.