Hidalgo CBP officers intercept 20 undeclared parrots, driver arrested

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, agriculture specialists at Hidalgo Port of Entry intercepted 20 undeclared parrots in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to maintain resolute vigilance amid heavy holiday weekend traffic and that mission dedication led to the interception of 20 parrots,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases.”

The interception occurred on July 7 at the Hidalgo International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen applied for entry into the United States in a 2022 Chevy Traverse. CBP officers referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered the birds hidden in a bag inside the vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations, together with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, initiated a criminal investigation and arrested the driver. The parrots were transported by Texas Game Wardens to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. CBP seized the vehicle.

Parrots are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Their importation is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Hidalgo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP’s agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States. Read more about CBP’s agriculture mission.

