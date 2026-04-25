CBP Air and Marine Operations crews stop three smuggling boats, apprehend 60

SAN DIEGO — In recent days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations crews and their partners interdicted three smuggling vessels off the coast of Southern California, apprehending 60 people. Some of the individuals have criminal histories for offenses including failure to yield, driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, making false police reports, drug possession, active warrants for resisting arrest, trespassing, burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, aggravated assault with a weapon, and domestic violence.

On April 17, an AMO aircrew detected a 24-foot vessel south of the maritime boundary line. AMO’s San Diego Marine Unit crews responded and interdicted the boat near San Clemente Island at about 2 p.m. They apprehended 13 people on board, including seven men, five women and one juvenile female. Agents took the individuals and the vessel to Ballast Point Naval Base for processing by U.S. Border Patrol.

The next day, on April 18, an AMO aircrew detected another vessel about 80 nautical miles southwest of Point Loma. AMO’s Long Beach Marine Unit crew, working with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Florence Finch, intercepted the boat near San Nicolas Island. They apprehended 29 Mexican nationals. The Coast Guard transported the individuals and the vessel to Newport Harbor to be turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

On April 21, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Terrel Horne, guided by an AMO aircrew, interdicted a 25-foot cuddy cabin first detected a day earlier off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico. The Coast Guard apprehended 18 Mexican nationals on board and transported them and the vessel for processing by U.S. Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations crews and their partners interdicted three smuggling vessels off the coast of Southern California, apprehending 60 people.

“These interdictions show the great lengths dangerous criminals will go to avoid apprehension, including taking to the open ocean in unsafe, overcrowded vessels,” said Air and Marine Operations Southwest Region Executive Director Hunter Robinson. “Their desperation puts lives at risk. Our crews are dedicated to stopping these dangerous individuals far from shore to keep our communities safe.”

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.