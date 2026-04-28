CBP officers seize more than $8.1 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8.1 million in suspected methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as tile.

On April 21, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection dock for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by canine team. Physical inspection of the tile pallets revealed packages of white powder which tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine. Officers extracted 200 packages with a combined weight of 908.30 lbs (412kg) of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the pallets of tile. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $8,119,696. CBP officers seized the narcotics and tractor trailer, and Homeland Security Investigation special agents have initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Packages containing 908 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

“As this significant seizure aptly illustrates, CBP officers work tirelessly to ensure that commerce flows and hard narcotics are stopped in their tracks,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook @LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.