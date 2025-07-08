Laredo Port of Entry enhances traveler facilitation amid rising summer crossings

LAREDO, Texas — With the summer travel season in full swing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeing a significant increase in international travelers entering through the southern border. To help ensure a smoother crossing experience, the Laredo Port of Entry is recommending that travelers apply for tourist permits online and consult Border Wait Times on CBP's Border Wait Times page to minimize trip delays.

“Planning ahead can help reduce delays and make their visit more efficient,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP has prepared to assist the traveling public with the temporary opening of the satellite I-94 processing facility at the Outlet Shoppes.”

The Laredo Port of Entry will implement a variety of effective measures to facilitate a smooth, orderly traffic flow, including electronic tourist permits, and a satellite, off-site I-94 processing facility, located on the ground floor of the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, across from Old Navy, next to the food court now open through Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when reentering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection. Any non-citizen attempting to enter the United States through illegal means or without appropriate documentation may be subject to expulsion or removal.

CBP encourages all travelers to have their WHTI-compliant entry documents in hand as they approach primary inspection booths and to declare all agricultural items, liquor, and currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000.

To help reduce wait times and long lines, travelers can take advantage of facial biometrics and the CBP Link mobile application, which is a single portal for multiple CBP services to streamline the user experience.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Also to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide.

